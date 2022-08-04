ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

‘Route 51’ to host 7th Congressional District, 87th Assembly candidates

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fYoD_0h57nqaT00

WAUSAU – “Route 51” wraps up its primary election coverage with candidates for Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District and the state’s 87th Assembly. The 7th Congressional District is the largest in the state geographically, covering 20 counties in the northern half of Wisconsin. The 87th Assembly is one of 99 districts in the state, representing residents in portions of northwest Wisconsin.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 5, Shereen Siewert and Rick Reyer talk with 7th Congressional District incumbent Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, and his challenger Dave Kunelius, R-Arbor Vitae, about their legislative priorities and federal policy. Additionally, 87th Assembly candidate Michael Bub, R-Medford, shares his perspective on state policy and priorities with Siewert. 87th Assembly incumbent Rep. James “Jimmy Boy” Edming, R-Glen Flora, did not respond to an invitation to appear.

“Route 51” is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations 101.3 & 91.9/Wausau, AM 930/Auburndale-Stevens Point, 99.1/Stevens Point, 100.9/Marshfield, 90.3/Park Falls, 89.1/Adams-Wisconsin Rapids, 89.9/Rhinelander-Eagle River, 88.3/Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7/River Falls and live streamed at wrfw887.com/listen-live.html. It is re-broadcast Fridays at 7 p.m. on 90.9/Wausau. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

As universal free school meals end, are Wisconsin families ready for it?

The COVID-19 pandemic forced students to pack up their bags and switch from whiteboards to laptops. Empty schools meant empty cafeterias. Until the pandemic, Jana Goodman, a mother of three and longtime resident of Waukesha, Wisconsin, never used free school lunches. Even though she said her family was always “one broken down car away from a disaster,” her only school-age child at the time, Jacob, did not qualify for free and reduced meals.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

With incumbent not running again, state treasurer’s job is up for grabs

Four years ago, the office of Wisconsin state treasurer was catapulted from relative obscurity to statewide attention. In 2018, an Eau Claire investment manager named Sarah Godlewski led a statewide campaign that saved the office, defeating a constitutional amendment to do away with the elected position. Godlewski, a Democrat, parlayed that victory into a successful campaign to be the next state treasurer that November.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday’s primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin governor’s race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Falls, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Marshfield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Stevens Point, WI
City
Medford, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
City
River Falls, WI
WausauPilot

The Capitol Report: Even as prices at the pump decline, Evers floats temporary gas tax holiday

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on the campaign trail has been floating the idea of a temporary gas tax holiday even as prices at the pump were trending down. Evers, seeking his second four-year term this fall, made a Racine stop in late July as part of his “pothole patrol” tour to emphasize his support of good roads and up-to-date infrastructure. Democrats in general are pushing infrastructure spending, given President Biden signing a huge national infrastructure bill that passed on a bipartisan vote.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Fireside patio to be built at Nine Mile

RIB MOUNTAIN – A new fireside patio called Perry’s Fireside will be built at Nine Mile County Forest to memorialize the late Perry Dau. The Dau family coordinated Perry’s Fireside project by partnering with the Wausau Nordic Ski Club and together they coordinated with the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to enhance the Nine Mile experience.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Tiffany
WausauPilot

FACT FOCUS: Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two years ago, the city of Racine became the first — and only — municipality in Wisconsin to purchase a mobile voting truck. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said she pushed for the truck because it was too difficult to set up equipment at remote sites for early in-person voting. The city used the truck for the first time for municipal elections this past spring. No one seemed to pay any attention.
RACINE, WI
WausauPilot

Details emerge in deadly Wisconsin river attack

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#The 87th Assembly#Adams Wisconsin Rapids#Menomonie Eau Claire
WausauPilot

Linetec names new regional sales manager

WAUSAU – Paul Bratz has been named as Linetec’s regional sales manager serving customers in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah and Kansas, Linetec announced this week. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Linetec offers a central, single source solution for architectural finishing of aluminum products...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy