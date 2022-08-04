ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fluvanna County, VA

NBC 29 News

A gift of warmth and support from Cape Ivy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A nonprofit organization in Charlottesville called Cape Ivy is providing warmth, comfort, and support to children fighting cancer and other critical illnesses. Cape Ivy accepted a $2000 donation from four local Lions Clubs, and in return, 200 colorful and fuzzy ponchos were given to UVA Children’s Hospital....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives large donation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated presented the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with a check for $10,000 Monday. That translates into meals for 40,000 people. The two companies have been looking for ways to support Charlottesville families that have been impacted by inflation. "This donation of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Luray looking at ordinance to help reduce abandoned buildings

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Town Council reviewed an ordinance draft from its town attorney Monday night that would help incentivize the revitalization of abandoned and blighted buildings in the town. Addressing abandoned buildings in the town was a goal set by the council at the beginning of the...
LURAY, VA
NBC 29 News

Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

New Waynesboro afterschool program to begin in Sept.

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro Public Schools is offering an afterschool program to help close the learning gap. Starting in September, Kate Collins Middle School will be hosting the program four days a week. It’ll provide students with academic coaching and career exploration by using people from the community.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

FSCO: Deputies acted heroically during Old Fork Ln. house fire

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is sharing video of deputies coming to the rescue during a house fire along Old Fork Lane last week. According to FCSO, deputies Frank Harris Jr., William White, and Jordan Seay-Allen all acted without hesitation during the early hours of Tuesday, August 2.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD provides update on missing sisters

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
MINERAL, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sanker takes to the practice field for UVA Football

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Football Team is in its second week of practice. The Cavaliers have a couple of locals on the team, including Jonas Sanker, who played in the prep ranks at the Covenant School. Sanker played in nine games last year as a true...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

