NBC 29 News
A gift of warmth and support from Cape Ivy
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A nonprofit organization in Charlottesville called Cape Ivy is providing warmth, comfort, and support to children fighting cancer and other critical illnesses. Cape Ivy accepted a $2000 donation from four local Lions Clubs, and in return, 200 colorful and fuzzy ponchos were given to UVA Children’s Hospital....
cbs19news
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank receives large donation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kroger and Coca-Cola Consolidated presented the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with a check for $10,000 Monday. That translates into meals for 40,000 people. The two companies have been looking for ways to support Charlottesville families that have been impacted by inflation. "This donation of...
NBC 29 News
Luray looking at ordinance to help reduce abandoned buildings
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray Town Council reviewed an ordinance draft from its town attorney Monday night that would help incentivize the revitalization of abandoned and blighted buildings in the town. Addressing abandoned buildings in the town was a goal set by the council at the beginning of the...
NBC 29 News
Sentara RMH makes progress in staffing shortages; still looking to fill spots
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staffing shortages have begun to impact every area of the workforce, and medical facilities are just one piece of that. When the pandemic struck, many nurses were met with long workdays and hostile patients. Some made the choice to leave the field. Now, many hospitals, including...
NBC 29 News
Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
NBC 29 News
Decipher Brewing comes out on top at the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Competition
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One Albemarle County brewery is being held up as a shining example of what great beer can be. Decipher Brewing scored big in this year’s Virginia Craft Beer Cup. “Hadn’t been in business very long and they win with a kolsch. So yeah, they...
NBC 29 News
Assoc. Prof. Valdez teaching UVA students about disability in contemporary society
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 22,000 people filed Americans With Disability Act charges in 2021. Workplace discrimination is an issue that many are trying to address, including here in Charlottesville. “I think there is a lot of kind of misunderstanding about disability,” Rupa Valdez said. Valdez speaks from...
NBC 29 News
Bio-Med Tech-Girls Program is allowing high school girls to explore their options in the tech world
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Engineering’s 9th Annual Bio-Med Tech-Girls program is underway. Thirteen young women from six area high schools are attending the event, which kicked off Monday, August 8, and runs through Friday. Today, they worked with surgical robots and got hands-on...
NBC 29 News
New Waynesboro afterschool program to begin in Sept.
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro Public Schools is offering an afterschool program to help close the learning gap. Starting in September, Kate Collins Middle School will be hosting the program four days a week. It’ll provide students with academic coaching and career exploration by using people from the community.
NBC 29 News
ACPS, LCPS on track to having full staff for upcoming school year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle and Louisa counties say they are both on track to have a full teaching staff. “We’re fully staffed,” Louisa Co. Public Schools Superintendent Doug Straley said. “We’re excited about that.”. Straley says LCPS has been fully staffed for the past...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville, police have safety measures in place as Aug. 12th anniversary approaches
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville says there are no specific, credible threats to connected to August 12. “The safety and well being of every member of the Charlottesville community remains our top priority,” City Manager Michael Rogers said. The city and the Charlottesville Police Department say they have safety...
NBC 29 News
FSCO: Deputies acted heroically during Old Fork Ln. house fire
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office is sharing video of deputies coming to the rescue during a house fire along Old Fork Lane last week. According to FCSO, deputies Frank Harris Jr., William White, and Jordan Seay-Allen all acted without hesitation during the early hours of Tuesday, August 2.
NBC 29 News
ACPD provides update on missing sisters
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it continues to purse the whereabouts of Zayla and Beautiful Christmas. ACPD tweeted out Monday, August 8, that a family member says the sisters are safe. The department announced back on July 21 that the pair were missing after leaving their home.
NBC 29 News
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office going through active shooter training
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is making sure its prepared for one of the worst-case scenarios. Deputies are taking part in week-long training to deal with the threat of an active shooter. “Whether it’s a school, a public venue, a shopping mall, a movie theater,...
NBC 29 News
Vigil held for woman found dead in Mineral
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A vigil is being held at Elizabeth Trice Walton Park to remember a Louisa County woman whom investigators believe was murdered. Sarah Stanley’s body was found at a home in Mineral Saturday, July 31. No arrests have been made thus far, and Stanley’s family...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting near Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting near Tonsler Park. Officers responded to shots fired at the corner of Cherry Avenue and 5th Street SW around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7. Sergeant Eric Thomas told NBC29 that more than five shell casings were found, and that one...
NBC 29 News
Sanker takes to the practice field for UVA Football
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Football Team is in its second week of practice. The Cavaliers have a couple of locals on the team, including Jonas Sanker, who played in the prep ranks at the Covenant School. Sanker played in nine games last year as a true...
