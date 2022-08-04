Read on www.registercitizen.com
Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa
AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
Louisiana school district bans corporal punishment
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school system is banning paddling students, saying the time to use corporal punishment in the classroom is long past. The St. Landry Parish School Board voted unanimously Thursday to specifically prohibit corporal punishment in the district's police manual, the Daily World of Opelousas reported.
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that leaders at the two universities can't say where the schools will be built, how many students they will serve or who will teach the classes.
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
‘Very high’ risk of forest fire in parts of CT today, officials say
Eastern parts of Connecticut are at a “very high” risk of forest fire on Monday, state officials said, after weeks of drought have plagued much of New England. In Redding, fire officials said they battled two major brush fires over the weekend, including one blaze along the Saugatuck Reservoir. The blaze is under investigation by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Aquarion, the water company that controls the reservoir.
Lamont: $30 million in COVID relief going to CT restaurants, hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday plans to unveil a plan his administration says will offer $30 million in relief funds to restaurants and other hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic. The sector was among the earliest and most noticeably impacted by the pandemic, as state-mandated lockdowns forced bars to close...
Following $5 million, cease and desist Frontier Communications continues fiber optic expansion
Despite a cease a cease and desist order issued by Connecticut utility regulators last month and a $5 million fine, installation of fiber optic cable by Frontier Communications is continuing, according to a company spokeswoman. That’s because “the vast majority” of Frontier’s ultra-high speed fiber optic network expansion is being...
DEEP: Two CT state parks close after reaching capacity Sunday
Two state parks have closed Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield was the first to close to more visitors at about 11:20 a.m., followed soon thereafter by Millers Pond State Park in Haddam, which was shuttered a few minutes later, officials said.
Newtown police investigate mailbox hit-and-run
NEWTOWN — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a mailbox on Route 6 last week. The crash happened Wednesday in front of 28 Mount Pleasant Road, where authorities say a westbound vehicle went off the roadway, struck a mailbox and left the scene shortly before 7 p.m.
