Eastern parts of Connecticut are at a “very high” risk of forest fire on Monday, state officials said, after weeks of drought have plagued much of New England. In Redding, fire officials said they battled two major brush fires over the weekend, including one blaze along the Saugatuck Reservoir. The blaze is under investigation by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Aquarion, the water company that controls the reservoir.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO