Dallas truck crash sparks massive 100-acre grass fire

A relentless hot and dry stretch in Texas has left much of the state tinder dry and vulnerable to fast-spreading fires.

That was the case in Wise County Wednesday night after a truck crash sparked a large grass fire that quickly spread.

The crash happened in Rhome near Highway 287, according to FOX 4 Dallas . Flames raced from the burning truck and eventually burned about 100 acres, prompting evacuations of the local neighborhood and triggering power outages.

“Guy barely made it out of truck,” photographer Jeremy Massey tweeted. He said he helped police evacuate a woman who was in a nearby home threatened by the flames.

“Looked like a war zone,” he said.

The fire was still burning Thursday but has been contained. Those who evacuated were allowed to return to their homes late Wednesday night, FOX 4 Dallas reported.

Wildfires and grass fires remain an ongoing danger in the Lone Star State with drought gripping nearly the entire state.

The drought has been particularly bad around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. It’s been two months since Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has recorded measurable rain – the second-longest dry streak on record.

Long-range forecasts suggest it could be another week before any chance of rain returns to the forecast.