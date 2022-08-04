ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas truck crash sparks massive 100-acre grass fire

By FOX Weather
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05BMaz_0h57nSb900

A relentless hot and dry stretch in Texas has left much of the state tinder dry and vulnerable to fast-spreading fires.

That was the case in Wise County Wednesday night after a truck crash sparked a large grass fire that quickly spread.

The crash happened in Rhome near Highway 287, according to FOX 4 Dallas . Flames raced from the burning truck and eventually burned about 100 acres, prompting evacuations of the local neighborhood and triggering power outages.

“Guy barely made it out of truck,” photographer Jeremy Massey tweeted. He said he helped police evacuate a woman who was in a nearby home threatened by the flames.

“Looked like a war zone,” he said.

The fire was still burning Thursday but has been contained. Those who evacuated were allowed to return to their homes late Wednesday night, FOX 4 Dallas reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6MNW_0h57nSb900
A truck crash in Dallas sparked a huge grass fire.
@tasportscollect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq7uF_0h57nSb900
The fire burned about 100 acres.
@tasportscollect
Drought grips most of Texas

Wildfires and grass fires remain an ongoing danger in the Lone Star State with drought gripping nearly the entire state.

The drought has been particularly bad around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. It’s been two months since Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has recorded measurable rain – the second-longest dry streak on record.

Long-range forecasts suggest it could be another week before any chance of rain returns to the forecast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rhome, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rhome, TX
Wise County, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
County
Wise County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wise County, TX
Accidents
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Acre#Traffic Accident#Fox#Texas Wildfires
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy