Cyclists upset that Hank Aaron trail through State Fair Park closed for duration of Fair without advance notice

By Claire Reid, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
As a cyclist who gets around Milwaukee by bike, Lisa Kortebein was upset to see a concrete barrier blocking off a section of the Hank Aaron State Trail near State Fair Park Thursday morning.

She said many cyclists, herself included, use that section of the trail daily for recreation and to commute from the west side of the city toward downtown.

For the next week and a half, they will have to find another route.

At the request of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board, the section of the Hank Aaron State Trail from 76th St. to 84th St. will be closed from Aug. 3-14 — the duration of the State Fair — according to a property notice on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website posted Wednesday.

Dan Adams, president of the Friends of the Hank Aaron State Trail, said the State Fair did not inform citizens, the local DNR or his organization in advance of the temporary closure of the county's most heavily traveled east-west cycling route, and no alternate safe cycling routes were provided.

Adams, Kortebein and others feel the trail closure endangers cyclists who will be forced to ride on nearby streets until the trail reopens.

"76th Street is a two-lane road with no bike lane ... which is not safe," Kortebein said. "Then you'd have to go on Greenfield, which does have a bike lane but is also heavily trafficked. I don't even ride down that street, and I'm an experienced rider."

The State Fair Park Police said the trail has been closed for public safety reasons related to the fair.

They said 76th St. to Greenfield Ave. to 84th St. — the route Kortebein deemed unsafe — is the recommended alternate route for cyclists who typically use the closed trail section.

This is the first year a section of the trail has been closed for the fair, Adams said.

While he said he understands the State Fair Park Police's intention to increase fair-goers' safety by closing the trail, he feels in doing so they're putting trail users in danger.

The recommended detour is "very dangerous in normal conditions, not to mention the thousands of extra cars that are going to be there due to the State Fair," Adams said. "We're advising people to take extreme caution as they're navigating through this area during the (trail) closure."

