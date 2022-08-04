ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Much Does Patriots Bill Belichick Care About Your Fantasy Football Team?

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwtlF_0h57nJtq00

New England's 70-year-old coach may have mellowed, but not that much.

Now and then we provide trends, rankings and projections about the New England Patriots. Some of the information and data is even geared specifically toward the multi-billion dollar industry of Fantasy Football .

Why? Because we know you have a team. Maybe multiple teams. So does your neighbor. Your brother. Your boss. Almost everyone in your circle.

If you're a Patriots homer, you might be considering quarterback Mac Jones and his projected 23 touchdown passes as a mid-round steal in your upcoming Fantasy Football Draft. Perhaps Hunter Henry at tight end makes sense. Or even a flier on rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton or part of the running-back-by-committee featuring Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

New England coach Bill Belichick has long been known as a no-nonsense curmudgeon who focuses on the next snap or opponent but little else outside his Hall-of-Fame blinders.

But with six Super Bowls in his pocket and recently having turned 70 , has he softened enough to notice and/or care about something other than football: Like, perhaps, Fantasy Football?

A young reporter at training camp Thursday posed the question and received a playful earful of Belichickian.

“Honestly, I don’t really have any opinion on that because fantasy football doesn’t mean anything to me,” Belichick said. “We’re just trying to win games out here. I don’t know who’s hot, who’s not, who wins, who doesn’t. I don’t really care about that. I just care about whether we win."

Grumbly and mumbly, Belichick is also self-aware. So not surprising he punctuated his brusk dismissal of the question with some levity in the form of a wry grin.

“Yeah," he said, "have fun with that.”

Bottom line: We're pretty sure Belichick knows Fantasy Football exists. But - like the rest of the world - he doesn't give a Samuel Adams about your team's weekly lineup conundrums.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rhule: Panthers want to avoid 'wrong decision' in QB battle

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Two weeks into training camp and the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation remains unsettled. Coach Matt Rhule said both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have had good days, but he’s not ready to declare a starter. Rhule said that decision could come after the team’s second preseason game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 19, one that would allow one quarterback to settle in and get the majority of the work in practice. In the meantime, Mayfield and Darnold — the No. 1 and 3 overall picks in the 2018 draft, respectively — continue to split reps at Wofford College as the Panthers work through the process. Rhule said the Panthers haven’t wanted to rush the decision, saying “the important thing is finding the right guy.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Could rookie place kicker Jonathan Garibay be the Dallas Cowboys' 'Achilles heel' this season?

The Dallas Cowboys desperately needed an upgrade at placekicker after veteran Greg Zuerlein converted just 82.9% of his field-goal tries and missed six of his 48 extra point attempts last season. While "Greg the Leg" is now with the New York Jets, the Cowboys have undrafted rookie free agent Jonathan Garibay handling their kicking duties ahead of Saturday's preseason opener at the Denver Broncos.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Samuel Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#The New England Patriots#Belichickian
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy