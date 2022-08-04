Omaha officers arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect

(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in the hospital and a dog is missing after a North Omaha house fire. The fire department says the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near 55th and Wirt Streets in the Benson neighborhood. The fire department says two people had to be rescued from the roof of the home. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition while a third person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The fire did about $35,000 worth of damage.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO