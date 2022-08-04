Omaha officers arrest Family Dollar robbery suspect

Read on www.wowt.com
Omaha Police looking for shooting suspect
WOWT
46-year-old man shot in north Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for a suspect after a 46-year-old man found shot overnight in a north Omaha neighborhood. Omaha Police officers responding to a call at 1:25 a.m. Monday in the area of 39th Street and Ames Avenue reported that the victim was found with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, according to the OPD news release. The man was transported to UNMC and was released, the report states.
KETV.com
One person seriously injured in shooting outside Omaha bar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was injured in a shooting outside of a bar. James Anthony, 46, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound according to investigators. According to the Omaha Police Department, the shooting happened Monday at about 1 a.m. Police said Anthony was standing outside the...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha police identify 18-year-old shot late Saturday
BREAKING: Omaha police identify 18-year-old shot late Saturday
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s: Body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday that a body was found near an Omaha intersection. They say the body was found outside specifically at N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. before 1 p.m. It’s unclear how long the person has been there.
kfornow.com
LPD: Victim with a gunshot wound walks into Lincoln hospital early Saturday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 6, 2022 – KOLN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that happened either late Friday night or very early Saturday morning. LPD tells 10/11 NOW that officers were called to Bryan West Hospital just after midnight, after they say a 23-year-old man walked into the facility with a gunshot wound.
WOWT
Omaha Police arrest three in connection to homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department arrested three people in an ongoing investigation of a homicide Saturday night. Jordan Humphrey, 21, was charged with second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, two counts of possession with intent to distribute, and tampering with evidence.
UPDATE: Omaha police arrest 3 suspects in relation to Saturday night homicide
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting
Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting
kfornow.com
47-year-old driver hospitalized after north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (Aug. 6, 2022 – KOLN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway on Saturday at 12:07 p.m. The preliminary investigation determined a red SUV was southbound on N 1st and violated the red traffic signal...
WOWT
Man charged with 13 counts of theft after Omaha Police allegedly find multiple stolen vehicles
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes. A months-long investigation eventually let law enforcement catch up to the alleged thief. It’s a tale of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property. According to an affidavit, an investigation into 37-year-old Quim...
Omaha police collect more than 100 firearms during a gun amnesty day
In a news release, the Omaha Police Department announced the results of its gun and fireworks amnesty day yesterday.
KETV.com
Body found in Douglas County identified by law enforcement; name not released
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The identity of the body found Sunday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is known but will not yet be released, according to law enforcement. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the family hasn't been notified yet. The body was discovered Sunday morning, according...
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
iheart.com
Three People Hospitalized After North Omaha House Fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in the hospital and a dog is missing after a North Omaha house fire. The fire department says the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a home near 55th and Wirt Streets in the Benson neighborhood. The fire department says two people had to be rescued from the roof of the home. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition while a third person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The fire did about $35,000 worth of damage.
kjan.com
2 men arrested Saturday in Page County
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place, Saturday. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake, of Corning, was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to the Page County Sheriff’s Jail. Blake faces a charge of Assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse (an Aggravated Misdemeanor). His cash or surety bond was set at $2,000.
KETV.com
Deputies: Body discovered on side of roadway Sunday
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a body was discovered Sunday morning. Deputies say they were initially called to the area of 75th and Rainwood Road for a body seen on the south side of the roadway. The body was taken to the coroner's office where an autopsy will be performed Monday.
WOWT
Omaha police investigate cutting after victim arrives at hospital with injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting injury Wednesday night. Officers went to Immanuel Hospital about a cutting victim arriving there and got in contact. It’s reported the victim will be okay. The 53-year-old victim told officers he got into an altercation...
WOWT
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
WOWT
Birds being treated after car crash causes oil spill in Omaha lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wednesday car crash has led to dozens of birds being treated by the Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. “Something fell off the truck that contained mineral oil and the mineral oil unfortunately went down the storm drainage sewer and that storm drainage empties out into Lakeside lake,” says Laura Stastny with Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
