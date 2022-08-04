UPDATE on Clarios Manufacturing Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Friday June 17 at approximately 1:28 p.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported vehicle collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. The preliminary investigation showed that Aryionna Pryce was driving south on Griffith Road when she stopped suddenly in the roadway. Ms. Pryce’s vehicle was struck by a box truck operated by Gilberto Giron, also traveling south on Griffith Road. This collision caused Ms. Pryce’s vehicle to be pushed across the roadway and collide head on with a Honda CR-V operated by Karen Myers. James Lee Myers was a passenger in the Honda CR-V and was taken to a local medical facility for injuries received as a result of the collision.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO