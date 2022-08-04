UPDATE on Clarios Manufacturing Shooting

Read on abc45.com
Winston-Salem Traffic Accident Turns Fatal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Friday June 17 at approximately 1:28 p.m., Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported vehicle collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. The preliminary investigation showed that Aryionna Pryce was driving south on Griffith Road when she stopped suddenly in the roadway. Ms. Pryce’s vehicle was struck by a box truck operated by Gilberto Giron, also traveling south on Griffith Road. This collision caused Ms. Pryce’s vehicle to be pushed across the roadway and collide head on with a Honda CR-V operated by Karen Myers. James Lee Myers was a passenger in the Honda CR-V and was taken to a local medical facility for injuries received as a result of the collision.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person has died Sunday following a shooting on Dillard Street in Greensboro. The shooting happened after 6 p.m. Police said the person died from their injuries. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Stay connected to local, national,...
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting between coworkers at the Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On Aug. 2, after 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at...
Victim in Dillard St. homicide was 17, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person who was killed by gunfire in Greensboro on Sunday has been identified as a juvenile. According to Greensboro Police Department, just after 6 p.m. they responded to a shooting on Dillard Street, where they found a person who had been shot and killed. Police say the victim was 17-years-old. […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After a deadly shooting between officers and a murder suspect, the SBI has released the name of the man shot and killed. On Friday, multiple agencies were working to locate a homicide suspect from Charlotte. The suspect was located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Forsyth […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles are in critical condition after a crash involving a dirt bike, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were operating a dirt bike down Yarbrough Avenue when they collided with a vehicle traveling down Sunny Drive NW. The teens are both in […]
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda […]
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they received a call on Saturday around 11:30 pm about a disorder on Amberhill Drive. Police said after meeting with the people involved, investigators determined a domestic assault took place before they got there. Officers attempted to take 39-year-old Colin Wood into custody,...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a resident who committed suicide in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC). Firstly, we extend our condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of the deceased individual. Any loss of life...
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were bitten by rabid foxes all in the past month within about a four-mile radius. Randolph County Public Health is sending out a warning after three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in Archdale. One mother told FOX8 that two foxes came out of the […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 5, Winston-Salem Police heard a number of gunshots coming from the area of the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue. Patrol officers responded to the area, locating spent shell casings in the street. Officers were then quickly directed to a single vehicle crash that had occurred in the 1400 block of Underwood Avenue. Upon inspection of the vehicle, they located the deceased body of 32-year-old Justin Reynard McCravey who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police responded to an incident in the 200 block of Joy Drive Sunday night. Officers found a 10-year-old hit by a car. The suspect left the scene before the officers arrived. The child was life flighted to an area hospital for treatment. The driver was...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody following an alleged overnight domestic assault and barricade situation, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 11:36 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 5000 block of Amberhill Drive after getting reports of a disorder at a home. At the scene, officers met with the involved […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing the name of the man killed in a shooting Thursday night. At 9:44 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro. When they got on the scene, they found Timothy Adam […]
