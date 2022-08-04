Winston-Salem Police Chief announces her retirement

Read on abc45.com
Forsyth County Prisoner Commits Suicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a resident who committed suicide in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center (FCLEDC). Firstly, we extend our condolences and prayers to the family and loved ones of the deceased individual. Any loss of life...
Driver Shot in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 5, Winston-Salem Police heard a number of gunshots coming from the area of the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue. Patrol officers responded to the area, locating spent shell casings in the street. Officers were then quickly directed to a single vehicle crash that had occurred in the 1400 block of Underwood Avenue. Upon inspection of the vehicle, they located the deceased body of 32-year-old Justin Reynard McCravey who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.
Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery
Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 10:00 Friday night. Officers arrived at the BP/Gas and Go and 5300 Peters Creek Pkwy. When officers arrived on scene they were told it was a dark skin male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, face mask, and armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money.
Missing Person in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — On August 3rd, Keretha C. Walker, a 65-year-old female, of Burlington, NC was reported missing. Walker is reported to have last been seen on or about August 3rd, at approximately 12 noon, in the 100 BLK of W Davis Street in Burlington. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unknown at this time. Walker is 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and white pants.
Arrest Made in Clarios Plant Shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged an individual with voluntary manslaughter in relation to the Clarios Manufacturing Facility shooting. On August 2nd at roughly 11:15 p.m., Deputies responded to a call in the 2700 block of Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville, where a man was reportedly shot at Clarios Manufacturing Facility.
A Greensboro man has been arrested for domestic violence
Greensboro — Greensboro Police were called out to a domestic dispute late Saturday night. Officers arrived 5105 Amberhill Drive. When officers arrived on scene they met with parties involved and determined a domestic assault had occurred prior to their arrival. When officers attempted to arrest 39- year- old, Colin...
Mold in Greensboro Detention Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff reporting mold in in some of the housing areas in Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro. The Sheriff's Office and County Risk Management have hired an independent environmental testing company to perform air quality and mold assessments. The Sheriff’s Office and County are awaiting written reports of the test results that should be completed by Monday.
Asheboro Man Shot in Foot
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Friday at approximately 2:17 a.m., Asheboro Police were dispatched to 2012 Walnut Street trailer E, in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located one white male victim, Randal Clay Allred, with a gunshot wound on his right foot. Officers rendered aid to the victim, and he was later taken by Randolph County EMS to a local medical facility.
