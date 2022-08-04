Winston-Salem Police Chief announces her retirement

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On August 5, Winston-Salem Police heard a number of gunshots coming from the area of the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue. Patrol officers responded to the area, locating spent shell casings in the street. Officers were then quickly directed to a single vehicle crash that had occurred in the 1400 block of Underwood Avenue. Upon inspection of the vehicle, they located the deceased body of 32-year-old Justin Reynard McCravey who had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO