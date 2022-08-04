Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

Read on www.mykdkd.com
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in crash that ended in fire
BOONE COUNTY — A Denver, Colorado man was seriously injured after a fiery crash in Boone County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the highway patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on I-70 westbound at the 120.2 mile marker. Taylor Bryant, 37, traveled off the right side of...
Lone Jack Man Injured In Roundabout Crash
A Lone Jack man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 72-year-old Frederick R. Hartwig of Lone Jack was on Business 13 and Highway 13 at the south roundabout around 9:20 a.m., when he mistakenly hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and his 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
KKTV
2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
1 dead in overnight crash at Federal and 6th
A traffic accident that occurred early Sunday morning and involved three motorists has left one person dead.
abc17news.com
Two teens killed in shooting in Kansas City suburb Sunday
RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman said officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they arrived. One victim died at the scene while the other died a short time later at a hospital. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims. Peterman said a suspect in the shooting turned themselves into police in Kansas City Sunday afternoon.
Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO
Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.
2 juveniles killed in Raytown shooting
Two juveniles were killed in a shooting around noon Sunday in Raytown. Police responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road on a shots fired call.
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
houstonherald.com
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
KMZU
Pleasant Hill woman injured in Cass County accident
CASS COUNTY, Mo. – A Pleasant Hill woman sustains moderate injuries in a Cass County accident this morning. A report issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:33 a.m. on MO-BB and 175th St. A westbound vehicle, driven by 52-year-old Julie A. Shumate failed to yield and struck the drivers side door of a southbound vehicle, driven by 47-year-old Anthony W. Smith, of Harrisonville.
Injured passengers in fatal hit-and-run share anger over friend who ran off
DENVER — From her home on a couch, Austin Bartsch told 9NEWS she doesn’t know if her right arm will fully heal after doctors put a plate in her right shoulder. “A lot of that night is a blur. The most I remember is waking up when we hit impact,” Bartsch, 21, said of the night on July 29.
Shooting under investigation in Northglenn
Police were investigating a shooting Friday night in Northglenn.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Weekend Report (8/8)
Motorist assist 100 block N 13 HBO, contacted for an assault report information taken, Attempted public service for child custody. Attempted follow up for stealing investigation, Attempted follow up on a noise complaint, Follow up on an identity theft investigation information taken/given, Follow up on a domestic assault report information taken, Attempted civil process.
Colo. man convicted of killing girlfriend, leaving her body in storage bin at abandoned truck stop
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was found guilty Wednesday, Aug. 3, of killing his then-girlfriend and leaving her body in a storage bin. In a statement, the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District announced Andrew Joseph Condon’s conviction for second-degree murder for the death of LaBrea Jackson. Condon and Jackson were scheduled to travel to her family’s home in Westcliffe, Colorado, December 23, 2018, but they reportedly never arrived. Her mother received a text message from Jackson's phone that day, but did not hear from her again.
Live blog: Several people rescued in Denver during Sunday's flash flood
As a result, a traffic nightmare unfolded on I-70 stranding drivers for hours. The Denver Fire Department also reported multiple rescues.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies after driver makes sudden lane change on 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic investigators have confirmed the identity of a motorcyclist that died on Sunday while traveling on 71 Highway in Missouri. Police say Allen S. Tolen, 57, of Greenwood, Missouri, died after sustaining severe injuries in a crash near Northbound 71 Highway and Red Bridge. Investigators...
Ex-officer sentenced in rough arrest of woman with dementia
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer who did not stop another officer from being rough with a 73-year-old woman with dementia was sentenced Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation. Daria Jalali earlier pleaded guilty in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, in 2020. She had faced up to 60 days in jail for failing to intervene, a crime created by lawmakers as part of a police reform bill passed during protests over racial injustice and police brutality in 2020. Former officer Austin...
Police seek witnesses of deadly I-25 crash
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a man was hit and killed by multiple drivers on Interstate 25, one of whom left the scene.
Woman’s remains identified in Clear Creek County
Human remains found in Clear Creek County have been identified as a woman last heard from in February, when she called 911 saying she was stuck in the snow.
