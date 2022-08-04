Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors

Read on www.wbtv.com
One killed following motorcycle collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a motorcycle collision on Sunday afternoon in York County, authorities said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Ford pickup collided with a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Lesslie Highway near Sandra Lane at approximately 3:29 p.m. Troopers say the Ford...
12-year-old, 14-year-old in critical condition in Winston-Salem dirt bike crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles are in critical condition after a crash involving a dirt bike, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were operating a dirt bike down Yarbrough Avenue when they collided with a vehicle traveling down Sunny Drive NW. The teens are both in […]
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
Mecklenburg Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting identified
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Forsyth County as officers were trying to serve a murder warrant out of Mecklenburg County. According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Alexander Dekontee Weah died in the Friday...
1 dead from injuries caused by fatal Winston-Salem crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead from injuries he sustained in a fatal vehicle crash in June, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On June 17, officers responded to a reported crash near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Investigators say that Aryionna Marie Lashaye Pryce was driving a 2007 Honda […]
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
Police investigating after pedestrian fatally hit by car in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a car while walking on a road in Belmont Saturday night, the Belmont Police Department said. The incident happened around 8:55 p.m. along Park Street near Hawley Avenue when a vehicle traveling south of Park Street collided with a person walking on the road, according to police.
Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot during an armed robbery at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off McClintock Road, which is between Independence Boulevard and Central Avenue. A WBTV crew on the scene saw a...
Alcohol, speed suspected in deadly motorcycle crash in Iredell County, troopers say
TROUTMAN, N.C. — Alcohol impairment and excessive speed are suspected in a deadly crash Wednesday night that involved a motorcycle in Iredell County, troopers said. A 2007 Victory motorcycle driven by Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, ran a stop sign on Houston Road at the T-intersection of Weathers Creek in Troutman.
Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office have charged a Salisbury man with a sex crime involving a child. According to the report, deputies were notified by the mother of the alleged victim. She said that her daughter had come into her room at night to tell her that a house guest, 33-year-old Joshua Luke Jones, had exposed himself to the girl while the two were watching videos.
Man killed in possible DWI motorcycle crash in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, (WGHP) — A man was killed in a single motorcycle crash on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Alexander Christian Turner, 26, of Mooresville, was riding a 2007 Victory motorcycle eastbound on Houston Road when he failed to stop for the stop sign at the […]
Police: Person hit, killed while walking in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department said it is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a person who was walking in the road. The person later died due to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south on Park Street in Belmont when it...
I-40 East crash shuts down all lanes in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 40 East was experiencing closures following a crash on Saturday afternoon in Davie County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 174, near Exit 174 for Farmington Road. The closures were in effect for three miles starting at Exit 174 for Farmington […]
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Two months after a 20-year-old was found dead near a fishing pier at Lake Wylie, authorities have arrested a suspect in the case. The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Zi’Quavious Jkwon La’Travis Caldwell in connection with the death of Terron Hubert in early June.
Deputies warn about juror duty scam in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County sheriff’s deputies are warning people of a jury scam going around the county where callers ask for money on Green Dot cards,. The sheriff’s office said that the scammers are even giving out names of deputies, saying they will come and arrest you if you don’t pay.
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection
ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
Gaston County Mugshots August 6th
The Gaston County mugshot from Saturday, August 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Man found shot to death in crashed car in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:36 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue after hearing a number of gunshots coming from the area. At the scene, police found a single-vehicle crash nearby at […]
