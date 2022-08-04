ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Recipient of Ptlm. Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship announced

By STAFF REPORTS
wchstv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wchstv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia

Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Larry Pack to join Gov. Justice’s Administration as Senior Advisor

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that Larry Pack will be joining his administration as Senior Advisor. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Gov. Justice said. “He will bring a wealth of wisdom to my administration from his decades of private sector experience. This position is perfect for Larry because he truly loves this state and wants to give back in public service differently than he has before.”
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
WSAZ

Woman injured in shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
WVNS

Local family celebrates first birthday with long-lost brother

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – There is an almost endless list of things you can do on the internet these days. But one family never expected Facebook to lead them to a brother they never knew existed. One year ago, Mary K. Matelski gave her father, Everett Heaton a 23-and-Me kit for his 85th birthday. […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The death of an 83-year-old unvaccinated man pushed the county’s death toll from the virus to 693, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The man died on July 30. Officials also reported...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Marshall University facility taking shape

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The newest addition to Marshall University’s campus is starting to take shape. The Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation had its steel beams placed. Marshall University says the center will be 77,000 square feet. It will have a forum, auditorium, computer and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Multifest begins Friday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest will begin its 32nd year of celebrating diversity in West Virginia this weekend with various events in Charleston. Multifest will feature various musical performances at Haddad Riverfront Park through Sunday as well as a basketball clinic Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loyola University#Capital High School
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Photofocus

Shutter Notes: Renee Vanheck — Remembering the Past

Welcome to Shutter Notes, our weekly community feature. Shutter Notes gives you the chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and their chosen image. Renee Vanheck is a wife, mom, grandma, and home childcare provider. She has...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Countdown to Kickoff (No. 12): Hurricane

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Hurricane Redskins have been a force in the high school football ranks for the past few seasons but with a change at the head coaching position, will they continue their winning ways, or possibly do even better?. Donnie Mays enters his first year as...
HURRICANE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy