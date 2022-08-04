Recipient of Ptlm. Cassie Johnson Memorial Scholarship announced

Read on wchstv.com
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
Larry Pack to join Gov. Justice’s Administration as Senior Advisor
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced that Larry Pack will be joining his administration as Senior Advisor. “Larry is a dear friend and trusted advisor to me on a range of issues,” Gov. Justice said. “He will bring a wealth of wisdom to my administration from his decades of private sector experience. This position is perfect for Larry because he truly loves this state and wants to give back in public service differently than he has before.”
Strange haunting near Summersville Lake may be largely forgotten
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va.—The tale of the "Ford Ghost" southwest of Summersville, West Virginia, makes its appearance several times in local lore, but this telling by J.W. Benjamin, published in the W.Va. Heritage Encyclopedia, couches the story in a manner that captures the essence of a good ghost story with the help of Lonnie E. Legge, who might have provided enough detail about the location of the haunting to surmise where it occurred.
2022 Multifest is underway in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Multifest is in full swing on Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston. The event runs from Friday to Sunday. On Friday, participants heard music and got to eat plenty of good food. On Saturday, there’s a hip-hop workout, along with Zumba and yoga. Former NBA player and current Assistant Marshall Basketball Coach Tamar […]
Metro News
Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston to have special collection to support Kentucky flood relief
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Catholics across West Virginia and those in attendance at mass services the weekend of Aug. 13 and 14 will have a chance to give to support flooding relief efforts in Kentucky and parts of West Virginia. Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Mark Brennan has approved a special...
Serendipity Spa giving free back-to-school haircuts on Sunday during inflation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s back-to-school time, and one Kanawha Valley business is stepping up to help families with the costs. This year, back-to-school prices are going way up, just like everything else. The staff at Serendipity Spa and Salon in Kanawha City is taking its services on the road Sunday to provide free back-to-school […]
Woman injured in shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened along a busy road in Charleston, West Virginia. It happened just after 7 o’clock Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Washington Street West. Charleston Police said one female was shot with a BB gun. CPD said the victim...
Changes in Multifest entertainment line-up
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ)- Multifest returns to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston this weekend. The festival, which kicked off Friday, brings together different cultures through art, music, education, programs and food. Jon B will no longer be performing Saturday evening, according to Multifest organizers. Flight issues prevented the artist from arriving...
Local family celebrates first birthday with long-lost brother
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – There is an almost endless list of things you can do on the internet these days. But one family never expected Facebook to lead them to a brother they never knew existed. One year ago, Mary K. Matelski gave her father, Everett Heaton a 23-and-Me kit for his 85th birthday. […]
COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported a COVID-19-related death on Monday. The death of an 83-year-old unvaccinated man pushed the county’s death toll from the virus to 693, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. The man died on July 30. Officials also reported...
New Marshall University facility taking shape
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The newest addition to Marshall University’s campus is starting to take shape. The Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation had its steel beams placed. Marshall University says the center will be 77,000 square feet. It will have a forum, auditorium, computer and...
Multifest begins Friday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Multifest will begin its 32nd year of celebrating diversity in West Virginia this weekend with various events in Charleston. Multifest will feature various musical performances at Haddad Riverfront Park through Sunday as well as a basketball clinic Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Charleston receives $1 million to create crisis intervention team
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has received $1 million with help from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's office to start a new program aimed at helping West Virginians with mental illness. Finding ways to help people who are struggling with mental illness or substance abuse has been...
Juvenile, 17, receives maximum sentence in fatal Kanawha County shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 17-year-old charged in a fatal shooting in Kanawha County has received the maximum sentence. On Monday, Eli Nelson was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to 15 years on a voluntary manslaughter charge. He will be resentenced as an adult in January after turning 18.
One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
Huntington residents homeless after fire
Crews are on scene at the 500 block Roby Rd. in Huntington for some apartments that are fully engulfed.
Eyewitness News production manager and director retires after 40 years of service
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — This is a difficult yet rewarding day for us here at Eyewitness News. Saturday we have to say goodbye to a co-worker, but much more than that, it's also farewell to a friend. Production manager and director Roger Kissinger brings the curtain down on a career spanning four decades.
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
Shutter Notes: Renee Vanheck — Remembering the Past
Welcome to Shutter Notes, our weekly community feature. Shutter Notes gives you the chance to get to know our community members a bit better. Each member will share a little bit about themselves and their chosen image. Renee Vanheck is a wife, mom, grandma, and home childcare provider. She has...
Countdown to Kickoff (No. 12): Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Hurricane Redskins have been a force in the high school football ranks for the past few seasons but with a change at the head coaching position, will they continue their winning ways, or possibly do even better?. Donnie Mays enters his first year as...
