Gubernatorial candidates Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist face off ahead of election

Heat, wind could make for extreme fire growth in NW Oregon, SW Washington
(KATU) — With yet another heat wave on tap, forecasters are warning that Saturday could be a day where fires easily spread. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge through Sunday morning, and through Sunday night for the Mt. Hood National Forest and Southwest Washington Cascade Range.
Palatka man dies in a car crash in St. Johns
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a man from Palatka died in a car crash yesterday, Aug. 4th, in St. Johns. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says a pickup truck was traveling southbound of State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane. The 36-year-old driver started to enter the...
