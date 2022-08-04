West Michigan softball team playing in Little League World Series

Read on www.wzzm13.com
Fox, Croft Jr. face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
MICHIGAN, USA — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April...
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Michigan open-call auditions for American Idol are Monday
MICHIGAN, USA — The first step on the road to become an American Idol is coming up on Monday. All you have to do, is register for a spot in the open-call auditions and you'll get your shot to impress the American Idol producers and earn a spot on the show.
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe
LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports. The Detroit...
Harbor Humane to rehabilitate portion of beagles freed from breeding facility in Virginia
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County will be helping some of the beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. It’s a story that made national headlines about 4,000 dogs saved from a facility where numerous animal welfare violations were found. Now,...
November's Whitmer, Dixon matchup to make history
MICHIGAN, USA — Tudor Dixon’s primary win late Tuesday evening sets the stage for a first-of-its-kind matchup: the first all-female gubernatorial race in Michigan election history. “Generally speaking, most polls show that the election is going to be competitive,” Whitt Kilburn, an associate professor at Grand Valley State...
VERIFY: Is Lake Michigan The Most Dangerous Lake?
LAKE, MICHIGAN, Mich. — Living in West Michigan we’ve all heard the stories of tragedy in and along the Lake Michigan shoreline. So when a post on Facebook by a page called MichiganMae claimed Lake Michigan as the most dangerous in the country and in the top 10 worldwide, we wanted to verify these claims.
John Moolenaar wins Republican nomination for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Republican incumbent John Moolenaar faced challenger Tom Norton in the primary election for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District. ABC News has declared John Moolenaar the winner of the Republican primary for Michigan's 2nd Congressional District. Moolenaar has served as the US Representative from Michigan's 4th Congressional...
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
Michigan GOP: Staff member received violent threats on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Republican Party says that a female staff member received violent threats at the party headquarters on Tuesday. The source and nature of the threats are not known at this time, but the Michigan GOP says that they filed a police report with the Lansing Police Department.
Election Results | Michigan's 2nd Congressional District Republican primary
MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will vote in the primary election. By process of elimination, the winner of each party's race will move on to the November General Election. In Michigan's 2nd Congressional US District, John Moolenaar is facing off against Tom Norton. The winner of...
'A WONDERFUL BIRD' | Michigan welcomed 231 new endangered piping plover chicks in 2022
CHARLEVOIX, Mich. — On a hot summer afternoon, campers and beachgoers flock to the Lake Michigan shoreline at Fisherman’s Island State Park. The last thing you see before you hit the beach is a sign letting sunbathers know to be careful and watch out for an endangered bird that this area nearly lost.
Temporary restraining order blocks Michigan abortion ban enforcement
MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan judge approved a temporary restraining order filed by Governor Whitmer late Monday afternoon. It comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled earlier in the day that county prosecutors could enforce the 1931 law. Governor Whitmer's request for the temporary restraining order says the...
School districts ramping up recruiting efforts amid critical educator shortage
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the school year starting in just a few weeks, districts across West Michigan are in full force hiring teachers, bus drivers and everything in between. The Michigan Education Association (MEA) says there's a critical shortage of educators right now. Dr. Sheridan Steelman recently retired...
Average gas price in Michigan drops 20 cents since last week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past week, the average gas price in Michigan has dropped 20 cents, continuing a downward trend that began weeks ago. AAA reports the average gas price now sits at $4.24 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is a 76-cent drop from prices in July, but $1.04 more than in August 2021.
'NOT CONCEDING' says Republican gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Kelley
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley took to social media Wednesday morning to refute the results of the primary election. Tudor Dixon was named as the Republican nominee for governor to face Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in November. The Michigan Republican Party was the first to...
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifies before Senate Committee about election threats
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding threats to election workers on Wednesday morning. Benson was joined by New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Rep. Peter Meijer concedes Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs
KENT COUNTY, Mich — After a single term in the United States Congress, Peter Meijer has conceded the primary election for Michigan's Third Congressional District to challenger John Gibbs. Just days after Meijer was sworn into office in 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 as a...
'Enough is enough': Post about mistreatment of wait staff sparks conversation across Michigan
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival brings in thousands of visitors to Grand Haven every year. A Facebook post from a popular brewery up north is sparking a conversation for local businesses all over the state about treating restaurant staff with respect. "It's a big week," said...
'Excited to give these dogs a second chance': Over two dozen rescued beagles arriving soon in West Michigan
WALKER, Mich. — More than two dozen dogs are headed to a West Michigan animal shelter after thousands were rescued from a shutdown breeding facility in Virginia. "I'm just really excited to help give these dogs a second chance," Brianna Shahly, Marketing and Communications Coordinator with the Humane Society of West Michigan, says.
