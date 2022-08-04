Is police accountability working in San Francisco? (Part I)

Read on missionlocal.org
SF DA to investigate first police shooting of Brooke Jenkins' tenure
The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is investigating its first police shooting since Brooke Jenkins assumed the office last month.
KTVU FOX 2
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking veteran San Francisco commissioner
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police have arrested a man they say is responsible for attacking 70-year-old Gregory Chew, San Francisco's long-time commissioner. Police say on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m., Chew was walking to his SOMA home when he was approached by a man, attacked and beaten. Chew had served on the city's arts, film and immigrant rights commissions.
Bay Area Afghan evacuee fears for family's safety amid bomb blasts in Kabul
As violence erupts in Kabul after two separate bombings in the last two days killing at least 16 people, a Bay Area Afghan evacuee says his young brothers and sisters in the capital city are like "prisoners," not able to leave their home.
SFPD exchanges gunfire with suspect in Mission District
Gunshots were reportedly fired in the Mission District Saturday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
Gunshots fired at 21st and Mission intersection
At least four gunshots were fired at the 21st and Mission street intersection early Friday afternoon, around 12:40 p.m. Tomika Bell was just leaving the dentist’s office with her 15-year-old son on Mission Street between 20th and 21st streets, when the shots came in her direction from the intersection. She said the gunfire appeared to be aimed at a nearby white four-door Infiniti sedan.
Police investigate gunshots fired in SF’s Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers are responding to shots fired Friday afternoon in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on the 2400 block of Mission Street. As of 1:15 p.m., no injuries or damage to property were reported. No suspects were […]
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's Asian Community rallies against hate following recent attacks
"Fight Asian Hate," was the rallying cry of more than 100 people who went to San Francisco’s Washington Square Park on Sunday to raise awareness and demand change. Justin Zhu says he decided to help organize the rally in light of recent attacks. "We called this rally because in...
2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco arrested two suspects Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in McLaren Park last month, according to authorities.On July 25 shortly after 12 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in response to a report of a possible shooting victim. Arriving officers were directed to the victim by bystanders and immediately began rendering. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were called to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.SFPD homicide investigators developed probable cause that identified two...
Former City Councilman Brutalized by Oakland Police Granted $360K Settlement
Former city councilmember Wilson Riles Jr., 76, has been awarded $360,000 to resolve a federal lawsuit due to his 2019 unjust arrest, after a 911 call from Oakland Planning Department themselves. The City of Oakland is now paying the ex-staffer after he sued the city, claiming racial discrimination, retaliation, unlawful...
Washington Examiner
Wokeism killed the video star
If you want to know why Asian Americans are abandoning the Democratic Party, look no further than San Francisco, where local community efforts to partner with the police to stop violent crimes against Asian Americans are facing strong pushback from groups espousing Black Lives Matter talking points. “With anti-Asian hate...
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
Prosecutors could drop charges in Bay Area Batmobile brouhaha
A Batmobile builder facing felony charges in an alleged favor to a Bay Area sheriff’s friend might not appear in court at his previously scheduled Bat-time later this month, as prosecutors weigh dropping the case.
sfbayview.com
Public Defender: DA’s lock-‘em-up drug policies don’t work
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Aug. 3 announced policies with regard to drug cases. Mano Raju, the elected public defender of San Francisco, issues the following statement in response:. “The District Attorney’s newly announced policies around drug cases are exactly the type of regressive and carceral practices that have exacerbated...
news24-680.com
BMW Stopped In Oakland After Extended Pursuit Sunday
Police stopped a BMW officers suspected was used by three men in an aggressive armed robbery in Danville Saturday. The car was stopped on 27th Street in Oakland after an extended pursuit by law enforcement. At least one arrest was made. Please keep in mind that we write this AS...
5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
‘I only care what Black people think about this’: Shamann Walton and the state of race in San Francisco
There, in three words, is a longtime Black San Franciscan’s terse summation of a June 24 incident in which Board President Shamann Walton and a Sheriff’s Department cadet working security at City Hall engaged in an angry early morning back-and-forth. Walton, displeased at the cadet asking him to...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident
A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
1 dead, 3 wounded in Oakland overnight shootings
OAKLAND -- Two separate Oakland shootings claimed the life of one man and left three other people wounded early Saturday.Oakland police said the homicide marks the city's 71st life lost. At this time last year, there were 77 homicides.The fatal drive-by shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland's Uptown district. A 35-year-old Pittsburg man was pronounced dead at the hospital.Two others -- a woman and a man, both from Berkeley -- were also wounded and in stable condition at the hospital.Earlier, officers heard gunfire and went to the 1400 block of Webster Street at 12:15 a.m. They found a man in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and rendered aid until medical personnel arrived.The 25-year-old Alameda man was taken to the hospital where police said he is in grave condition with injuries police described as life-threatening. Police will not share the Pittsburg man's identity until his family can be notified.The two shootings do not appear to be related. Police were still trying to determine motives for the shootings. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tipline at (510) 238-7950.
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
