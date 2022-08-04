ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss issues proclamation honoring Cherry Health

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ev8AM_0h57kAqg00

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss has issued a proclamation honoring Cherry Health for its work in local health care. The proclamation was made in celebration of National Health Center Week, which runs August 7-13.

Cherry Health was first established in 1988. It provides health care services to more than 60,000 patients each year. Cherry Health is also the largest federally qualified health center in Michigan. The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration awarded Cherry Health a Health Center Quality Leader Gold Award in 2021. In February, the center received $2 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support increased health care access and quality for underserved populations through virtual care.

SeyferthPR
Cherry Health proclamation

“During National Health Center Week, the city of Grand Rapids celebrates Cherry Health, its 20 locations across the state, its dedicated staff of more than 800 employees, board members, patients, and all those responsible for their continued success and growth,” said Mayor Bliss.

“During this week, we celebrate the unique value health centers bring to the communities we serve,” said Cherry Health President and CEO Tasha Blackmon. “Health centers, like Cherry Health, ensure barrier-free access to comprehensive, quality health care regardless of an individual's insurance or ability to pay. We are often the difference between sickness and health, despair and hope, and barriers and opportunities for our patients.”

More information on Cherry Health can be found on its website .

