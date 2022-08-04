ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golden Valley Approves Funds to Recruit, Retain Police

By Corey Bork
ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ccxmedia.org

Comments / 2

Related
ccxmedia.org

Equitable Housing Forum in Golden Valley

The City of Golden Valley will host a housing and inclusion forum to inform residents about the city’s efforts to provide affordable and inclusive housing, and to get feedback from residents on the topic. The forum takes place Thursday, August 18th at 5:30pm at PRISM. There will also be an option to join online. For information on how you can take part go to http://www.GoldenValleyMN.gov under the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion tab.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Mayor’s Minutes 8/1/22

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott talks with Dave Kiser about public safety issues in the city, CEAP’s Farm Fresh food initiative, the Special Materials Drop-Off, and more. For more information, go to http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets

EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Valley City#City Council#Law Enforcement#Recruit#Ccx News
Bring Me The News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
OTSEGO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election

When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
MINNETONKA, MN
fox40jackson.com

Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people

Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Newsmakers: ‘Culturally Responsive Mental Health Care’ Offered to Brooklyn Center Residents

Brooklyn Center residents will gain access to teletherapy provided at no cost through a partnership between Hurdle Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “Culturally responsive mental health care means you are trained in multiple traumas, sometimes compounding traumas,” said Bukata Hayes, Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s vice president of racial and health equity. “We know race presents different outcomes within the community, so culturally responsive teletherapy takes that into account.”
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Excellent Water Quality in Plymouth

Providing clean water to residents is one of the city of Plymouth’s most important and fundamental services. The city tests its tap water frequently, and there is good news: the water meets or surpasses all standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. This includes tests for more than 100 contaminants, such as bacteria, nitrates, pesticides, solvents, and metals. The 2021 water report is now available online at plymouthmn.gov/waterreport.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officials believe Burnsville apartment fire that displaced 50 units was started intentionally

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- One person was transported to a hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Burnsville on Saturday.The Burnsville Fire Department says crews responded to the Parkvue Flats on the 1500 block of Burnsville Parkway shortly before 9 a.m.Residents of the 100-unit building were evacuated and cared for on the scene. The building has five stories and does not have a fire sprinkler system, officials say. Roughly 50 units were displaced because of the fire. One person with minor injuries was taken to a hospital. Another person and one firefighter were evaluated at the scene but did not need further assistance.An initial investigation points to a fire that was started intentionally, city officials say. Police apprehended a man who is currently in custody. The investigation will continue.The American Red Cross opened a shelter for those displaced by the fire at Glendale United Methodist Church on 13550 Glendale Road in Savage.
BURNSVILLE, MN
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Chase

BARRON/POLK COUNTY -- One person is in custody and authorities are searching for another following a high-speed chase that occurred shortly after midnight Sunday morning that started in Polk County and ended in Barron County, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 8/6/2022 around...
CUMBERLAND, WI
CBS Minnesota

7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
WOODBURY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Woman Killed in Dakota County Crash

Mendota Heights, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Dakota County. A preliminary report on the incident says 70-year-old Epifanio Zuluaga of Inver Grove Heights was driving a pickup on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights when he drifted off the right lane of the roadway into the ditch. The State Patrol says the vehicle then struck a tree and rolled.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
PLYMOUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy