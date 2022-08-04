Warner Bros. Discovery Sees Q2 Loss on Content Expenses, Merger Costs

Click here to read the full article. UTA announced today that Robert Gibbs has joined the agency as a partner and co-head of its Atlanta office. In his new role, Gibbs will join UTA Atlanta co-heads Rich Paul, Arthur Lewis, and Steve Cohen to help grow the agency’s footprint across music, sports, film, fine arts, television, podcasts, and more, according to the announcement. “Robert’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in Atlanta, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. Last September UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group established an office in...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO