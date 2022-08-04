Paw Paw man charged with arson for Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire

Read on www.wzzm13.com
Vandals 'severely damage' Millennium Park pavilion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police and park staff are looking for answers after a well known pavilion at Millennium Park was damaged over the weekend. Millennium Park and Beach's Grant Pavilion was 'severely damaged" by vandals overnight on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the park. The destruction...
Wyoming man identified as victim in Grand Haven drowning
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The body of a 21-year-old Wyoming man was recovered from Lake Michigan Sunday after disappearing at Grand Haven State Park. Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as Jonathan Mendez of Wyoming, Michigan. Mendez's body was recovered Sunday evening by the help of a United States Coast Guard Helicopter.
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Body found in water near Ottawa Co. marina, death investigation underway
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found dead in the water at a marina in Robinson Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Just before midnight on Saturday, deputies were called to the scene of Southern Grand Marina, located at 10367 North Cedar Drive. There, they discovered the body of a 59-year-old man from Marne in the water.
30-year-old man killed in Allegan Co. crash
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle Saturday afternoon in Allegan County. Police say the crash happened at 5:12 p.m. in Martin Township. Investigation on scene showed that the driver was traveling north, just south of 114th Avenue when he...
Fox, Croft Jr. face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
MICHIGAN, USA — Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April...
Harbor Humane to rehabilitate portion of beagles freed from breeding facility in Virginia
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County will be helping some of the beagles rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. It’s a story that made national headlines about 4,000 dogs saved from a facility where numerous animal welfare violations were found. Now,...
Passenger dead, two kids and driver hurt in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and three others, including two children, were injured in what Michigan State Police described as a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., MSP Troopers said a black Jeep headed eastbound on I-96 near 28th Street rear-ended a blue BMW....
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Four people jump from roof to escape house fire in Benton harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich — An adult and three kids jumped from the second floor of their burning home Friday morning to escape injury in Benton Harbor. The family dog, however, died in the fire, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said. The fire started in the kitchen area...
Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood set on fire intentionally; Suspect still at large
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo first responders put out a fire at a Planned Parenthood building this weekend. Now, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire was set intentionally, and detectives have zeroed in on a suspect. Working with federal authorities, law enforcement are hoping you recognize the...
'The fight's not over. We're not done.' | Breonna Taylor's family in Grand Rapids reacts to federal charges in her death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Four former and current Louisville police officers are facing federal charges in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon the federal charges include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction offenses. The officers...
Armed robbery at Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Dr.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say there was a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on the 2700 block of Lake Michigan Drive NW Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., employees report a suspect who was armed with a handgun robbed the bank and fled the scene. There were...
'He jumped over the counter': Witness recalls being inside bank as it was being robbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While police are investigating an armed robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Lake Michigan Drive, a witness is still in shock. "Just, almost like, disbelief," says Spencer, who was inside the bank at the time it was robbed and asked us to just use his first name.
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
Woman who fatally struck 21-year-old's car in wrong way crash on US-131 over legal limit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash on US-131 near Burton St. in Grand Rapids in March. Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was identified by police as the driver of the car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131, striking Yon's vehicle.
2 killed in plane crash in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were killed in a plane crash in South Haven Tuesday. Authorities in South Haven initially received a report of a missing plane around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Chicago. The plane had left the airport early Tuesday morning...
The difference between protecting your vehicle with comprehensive, renters or homeowners insurance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Car thefts continue to rise in West Michigan. In the city of Grand Rapids alone, there are 762 car thefts to date, while the year-to-date average for car thefts is 423. In just three months, between May 1 and July 27, there were 396 thefts...
National Night Out takes over West Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All across the country on Aug. 2, residents and local leaders join together for National Night Out. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch or other outside lights and spend their time with neighbors. In West Michigan, there are a number of community family-friendly...
'I know in my heart': Ottawa Co. woman shares frustrating journey of trying to get her tubes tied
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It's been more than a month now since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, and in that time, many OB/GYN's have seen an increase in requests for sterilization procedures from women. But for one West Michigan woman, she said she's had an...
