Inverness Country Jam drawing interest among ticket buyers

Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Friday, Aug. 5
On Monday, Aug. 2, in The Villages in Sumter County, I noticed all the gas stations’ prices for regular fuel were 35 cents cheaper – that’s 35 cents less a gallon – than they are here in Citrus County. Why is that? Somebody should look into that.
Citrus County Chronicle
DJ Trae, all tuned up and ready to get things started
When DJ Trae shows up, he gets the party started. By day, he’s a disc jockey at radio station 103.9 in Brooksville, the on-air personality weekdays from noon to 3. After hours, he’s a much sought-after DJ around Citrus County and beyond, bringing his high-energy personality to local events, from Kids Night every Wednesday at Crump’s Landing in Homosassa and Teen Night Out on the third Thursdays at the Inverness Depot, to the monthly Crystal Harley-Davidson Bike Night at the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar or an Inverness Elks Italian Night Supper, United Way Boots & Bling, Disco Night to benefit Cayla’s Coats or a Stuff the Bus/Fill the Trailer event.
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
ocala-news.com
Wild Orange Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
The sun was setting beautifully behind the clouds at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Baumgartner for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
97 Lucky Florida Lottery Players Pass Go And Win Cash In Promo Drawing
The Florida Lottery announced the lucky winners from the final drawing in the MONOPOLY Doubler Bonus Play Promotion! Two top prize winners each received $25,000, twenty second prize winners each received $5,000, and seventy five third prize winners each received $1,000. Cheryl Seaberg, of Apopka,
Citrus County Chronicle
Cloud: Time for a fresh face in fresh district
Many know me as the smiling face of the political forums with maybe a few of you remembering me as the stern-faced state trooper issuing you a ticket. For those I haven’t met yet, I am retired First Class Trooper Tod Cloud. Over my three decades as a United...
Citrus County Chronicle
A poodle puppy joins the cause for veterans
What do you get when you combine a veterinarian, a nonprofit organization, and a dog? You get a pure black poodle puppy being donated through a local veterinarian to be specially trained as a veteran’s service dog by K9s For Warriors. On Wednesday, July 27, a local couple donated...
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Apartments will replace Crystal River Mall
Developer under contract to buy mall. Transformation into housing a welcome plan. When the mall opened in Crystal River in 1990, county residents cheered the arrival of big-box chain stores that grew to include Sears, Belk, JC Penney, Kmart and Regal Cinemas. A host of other small nationally known businesses eventually filled out the unusually shaped structure topped with what looked like a circus big top. A food court had the usual selections that big-city malls had.
Spring Hill lung transplant patient fighting for insurance reimbursement
Ed York turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he and his wife say their insurance company suddenly stopped reimbursing for travel expenses.
Citrus County Chronicle
Girl Scouts push to expand footprint in Citrus County
“We grow environmentalists in Girl Scouts, we absolutely do,” said Mary Pat King, CEO of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida (GSWCF), at an event where several leaders across Citrus County discussed how to increase Girl Scouts presence in the area. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, a Girl Scout Cookies...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two county piers closed
Fishermen wanting to drop a line at the Ozello fishing pier will have a long wait. The Citrus County Parks & Recreation department closed this week the Ozello pier on South John Brown Drive in Crystal River, with the county’s spokesperson saying that it was beyond repair and needed to be replaced.
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
Villages Daily Sun
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
Citrus County Chronicle
Murphy will listen to every day folks, give him your vote
It is my pleasure to endorse and support the election of John Murphy to the position of Citrus County Commissioner District 4. I personally know John by working many community projects with him over the span of the past 12-plus years. Through the Rotary Club of Inverness, he has helped to raise funds for scholarships and with a lot of boots on the ground time, helped make improvements at both Whispering Pines Park and Bryant Park in Inverness.
Owners of Mahons Real BBQ Food Truck to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant
This BBQ restaurant offers delicious meats like pulled pork, brisket, chicken leg quarters and pulled chicken
Citrus County Chronicle
Weekly roundup: DeSantis prosecutes war on 'woke'
TALLAHASSEE — About six hours after he was suspended Thursday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Andrew Warren insisted he was still Hillsborough County’s top prosecutor – and that the governor was trying to “overthrow” democracy. “I’m still doing this job as state attorney. I’m the twice...
