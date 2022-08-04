Three Unscripted Series, Including Car Show From Swizz Beatz, Ordered by Disney’s Onyx Collective

Over four years after signing with Atlantic Records and releasing his self-described debut album, Until Death Call My Name, Youngboy Never Broke Again remains an enigma. The 22-year-old North Baton Rouge rapper isn’t a clear innovator like Playboi Carti and isn’t a symbol for an intensely creative scene like his rival Lil Durk’s Chicago or Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn. He’s landed four Billboard number-one projects in the past two years, building a massive online following in the process. (Like most social media “hives,” his fans, who use tags like #YBB — YoungBoy Better — can be overly aggressive.) The media is obligated to cover him as a result, and journalists usually refract him to recognizable tropes, like the massive amount of content he releases, or the staggering number of court cases he’s involved in, without trying to engage with his music. (He beat gun possession charges in Los Angeles last month and is awaiting trial on a similar case in Louisiana.)

HIP HOP ・ 3 HOURS AGO