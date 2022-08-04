Three Unscripted Series, Including Car Show From Swizz Beatz, Ordered by Disney’s Onyx Collective

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
‘Will Trent’ Ordered to Series at ABC for Midseason 2022-2023
Click here to read the full article. The drama series “Will Trent” has officially been ordered at ABC, Variety has learned. The show was originally ordered to pilot at ABC in February as past of the broadcaster’s 2022 pilot season slate. The show will debut at midseason for ABC during the 2022-2023 broadcast season. Based on Karin Slaughter’s “Will Trent” novel series, the show follows Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. But now, determined to use his unique point of...
Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site Launches
Click here to read the full article. Deadline on Monday launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television: The Nominees, our annual TV awards-season showcase that took place Saturday with 31 panels featuring the year’s buzziest Emmy-nominated scripted and unscripted series and documentaries. Click here to go to the site. This year’s all-day event included a who’s who of stars, creators and craftspeople from 16 networks, studios and streamers discussing the stories behind their works with Deadline moderators. The list of attendees ran the gamut from RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s queens to Better Call Saul‘s stars, Stranger Things‘ creators and everyone in between,...
NFL・
SFGate
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Adds Drama Series ‘Colapso’ and Docu on Spain’s National Soccer Team
TelevisaUnivision is adding to the roster of original titles offered on the ViX+ premium streaming service that bowed last month with the goal of serving up more than 70 new programs in its first year of operations. Production is underway on three scripted drama series, “Colapso,” “Isla Brava,” and “Senda...
SFGate
Kevin Smith Slams Warner Bros. for Axing ‘Batgirl’ but Still Releasing ‘The Flash’: ‘That Is Baffling’
Kevin Smith spoke out against Warner Bros.’ axing of “Batgirl” during the latest episode of his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show. The filmmaker called it “an incredible bad look” for the studio to drop the rare comic book tentpole to be headlined by a Latina actor, especially when Warner Bros. is still moving forward on the release of its Ezra Miller-led tentpole “The Flash.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
‘Snake in the Grass’ Cast Think They’ve Nailed the Snake – or Have They? [Exclusive Clip]
The 'Snake in the Grass' cast on episode 2 mull over who they think is the snake ... but are they close to finding out who is it?
SFGate
How ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Uses Neon and Phone Lighting to Fuel Its Hyper-Online Bloodlust
Social media drives the performative interactions of entitled 20-somethings in Halina Reijn’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” but beneath their constructed personas, anxiety, fear and jealousy fester. These intense feelings were at the forefront of cinematographer Jasper Wolf’s mind, who wanted his extensive lighting choices to underscore each “new emotional boxing round.”
'The One That Got Away' Stars Jeff Perla & Alex Van Gurp Secretly Build Luxurious Hamptons Love Nest As They Pursue House Flipping Dreams — See The Photos
Prime Video's The One That Got Away stars Jeff Perla and Alex Van Gurp are going strong after the experimental dating series' heartwarming season finale — and the two have been keeping busy!In an exclusive interview with OK!, Perla and Van Gurp reveal they've been secretly building their own home in the Hamptons throughout the year that they had to keep their relationship under wraps as they waited for the show to air. Not only are the happy couple building their first house together in the affluent New York community, but they share it's been important to them that they...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Kanye West Mocks Kid Cudi for Fleeing Rolling Loud Stage After Being Hit With Water Bottles
The ongoing feud between former friends and collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi took another turn on Monday, when West took a shot at his erstwhile pal as part of an elaborate online dig at Pete Davidson, who reports say has ended his relationship with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Read that sentence again: Such is the life of a virtuoso internet troll.)
Twitter users lose it over Outside Lands lineup conflict of Phoebe Bridgers and SZA
Two of the biggest female artists of the fest are playing at nearly identical times.
SFGate
During Outside Lands headlining set, Post Malone makes fun of his own music
Post Malone introduced himself during his headlining concert on the final night of San Francisco’s Outside Lands with a little jab at his own expense. “My name is Austin Richard Post and I’ve come to play some s—ty music and get f—ked up while we do it,” he said to laughter and cheers.
Johnny Depp: Many Hollywood stars appear to ‘unlike’ actor’s post celebrating Amber Heard trial win
Several Hollywood stars have seemingly unliked Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating his trial win against Amber Heard.Depp sued Heard for $50m (£40.1m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.Heard then filed a countersuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.In June, the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.She was demanded to award him $10m (£8m) in compensatory...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s ‘The Last Slimeto’ Is a Thrilling Mess
Over four years after signing with Atlantic Records and releasing his self-described debut album, Until Death Call My Name, Youngboy Never Broke Again remains an enigma. The 22-year-old North Baton Rouge rapper isn’t a clear innovator like Playboi Carti and isn’t a symbol for an intensely creative scene like his rival Lil Durk’s Chicago or Pop Smoke’s Brooklyn. He’s landed four Billboard number-one projects in the past two years, building a massive online following in the process. (Like most social media “hives,” his fans, who use tags like #YBB — YoungBoy Better — can be overly aggressive.) The media is obligated to cover him as a result, and journalists usually refract him to recognizable tropes, like the massive amount of content he releases, or the staggering number of court cases he’s involved in, without trying to engage with his music. (He beat gun possession charges in Los Angeles last month and is awaiting trial on a similar case in Louisiana.)
SFGate
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months: ‘It Lasted Longer Than We Thought,’ Says World
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month relationship, bringing to an end an unlikely whirlwind romance that both captivated and confused fans — and generated a seemingly never-ending supply of tabloid drama. Rolling Stone has learned that the reality TV mogul and former Saturday Night Live comedian...
Frank Ocean Performs ‘Bad Religion’
Frank Ocean performs Bad Religion, the first singe off his new album Channel Orange, with some help from The Roots on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
In a world of endless sharing, I will not reveal my secret tattoo – how infuriating is that?
I have a secret tattoo. Or, at least, I did. It was my little secret and I’ve loved every minute of it. Even telling you that it exists takes away a little bit of the magic. This might be killing my golden goose. I’m not going to tell you what it is or where it is, though.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Fly Commercial After Backlash On Kim & Kylie’s Private Jets
Kourtney Kardashian racked up some frequent flyer miles ahead of her trip to Spokane, Washington. Kourtney, 43, joined her husband, Travis Barker, on an Alaskan Air trip from LAX up north sometime last week, according to TMZ – which also reports that Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, and niece, North West, were also on board. Kourt, Travis, 46, and the rest of the crew kept it low-key on the trip, wearing their masks and hoodies. TMZ reports that Kourt and Travis have a home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Spokane is the nearest airport.
SFGate
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio
Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
SFGate
Cameo CEO Says Someone Stole His Bored Ape NFT, Then Sold It for $130,000
Blockchain transactions are verifiable and transparent — which means if they’re stolen, you can see the theft in plain sight, even if you don’t know the identify of the crook. On Saturday, Steven Galanis, CEO of celebrity shout-out app Cameo, posted on Twitter that his Apple ID...
CARS・
SFGate
I experienced the festival opulence of the $2,000 Outside Lands VIP pass
Anyone who has ever been to a music festival knows that using the bathroom is an annoying chore at best, and at worst, a test of how long you can hold your breath and bladder. However, on Saturday afternoon at Outside Lands, armed with my Golden Gate Club wristband, that experience was “elevated.” Instead of waiting to exhale, I breathe deeply as I cleanse my hands in the spacious lavatory trailer with mid-tier designer soap (Public Goods, if you must know). Then I spritzed myself with a facial mist that smelled like fresh sheets from a boutique hotel.
Comments / 0