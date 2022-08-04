ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 3 days ago
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man steals car and assaults its owner, leads police on chase across counties

(WFRV) – A man from Middleton was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a car and assaulting its owner before leading police on a lengthy chase. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 8:50 a.m., authorities were trying to find an armed robbery suspect in Madison. The owner of a white 2013 Land Rover was allegedly assaulted and the vehicle was stolen.
MADISON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Rock Falls Teens Arrested for Domestic Battery in Dixon

Dixon Police say two Rock Falls teens were arrested on Domestic Battery Charges in Dixon. Officers report that 18-year-old Abygail G. Miller and 19-year old Zachariah Flatt was arrested in the 100 Block of Division Street on Tuesday August 2 at 2:30 P.M., for Domestic Battery. Miller and Flatt was...
DIXON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
RANSOM, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer

A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
STERLING, IL
WIFR

3 Rockford firefighters hurt in St. James fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The cause of a fire at a Rockford church is under investigation Monday morning. The Rockford Fire Department tweeted about the incident early Monday where three first responders were injured on the scene. At St. James Catholic Church in the 400 block of N.2nd Street. Three...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford

At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
ROCKFORD, IL
superhits935.com

Rochelle man arrested following altercation this week

A Rochelle man has been arrested following a fight that took place Tuesday evening in the 500 block of 4th Avenue. There were no injuries. 40-year old Dominic Mireles has been arrested on the felony offense of aggravated battery. This is the second arrest from the incident. 27-year old Bailey...
ROCHELLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton

At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
ROCKTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Roscoe

At approximately 7:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 11300 block of Valerian Way in Roscoe for a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Initial reports are the pedestrian and driver possibly know each other. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her...
ROSCOE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Girl taken into custody after exchanging stolen dog for reward, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a girl into custody earlier this week after she reportedly tried exchanging a stolen dog for a reward offered by the dog’s owners. Authorities started searching for Malloy, a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston Terrier, after his owner’s car was stolen on Madison’s east side on Thursday. Police found the stolen vehicle earlier this week, but...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin homicide suspect taken into custody in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WFRV) – A suspect wanted by the Madison City Police Department for several charges including homicide was arrested in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday. According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Aquille Lowe. Lowe has been on the run since a Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 29, 2022.
DAYTON, OH

