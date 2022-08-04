Police looking for suspect in attempted burglary

Read on www.wifr.com
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Possible Stabbing Victim in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting a possible stabbing. Details are still dynamic. It happened around 5:20 pm. Initial reports are saying there is a possible stabbing victim near Leland and Wilson. WCSO have not yet released any information on the incident. We do have a lot of reports of several emergency personnel...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man steals car and assaults its owner, leads police on chase across counties
(WFRV) – A man from Middleton was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly taking a car and assaulting its owner before leading police on a lengthy chase. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on August 5 around 8:50 a.m., authorities were trying to find an armed robbery suspect in Madison. The owner of a white 2013 Land Rover was allegedly assaulted and the vehicle was stolen.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Rock Falls Teens Arrested for Domestic Battery in Dixon
Dixon Police say two Rock Falls teens were arrested on Domestic Battery Charges in Dixon. Officers report that 18-year-old Abygail G. Miller and 19-year old Zachariah Flatt was arrested in the 100 Block of Division Street on Tuesday August 2 at 2:30 P.M., for Domestic Battery. Miller and Flatt was...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Man arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer
A Sterling man is in jail today after a domestic disturbance call to police resulted in several charges, including battery to a peace officer. Sterling Police were called to a residence on West Ninth and Avenue E on August 6th at about 12:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance call. Moses D. Spears, age 37 of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources Are Reporting A Fire At A Local Church & An Auto Accident Near The Rockford Airport
Several sources are reporting a fire scene at a local church. It happened this morning in the 400 block of N 2nd. Reports of several emergency personnel were on scene. We have reports that there was a cloud to ground lightning strike,. That happened in the same area, just prior...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Then A Walk In At A Local Hospital…
A couple reports of shots fired in Rockford today:. In the area of Montague Rd and Foster Ave @ around 1:40 am. 100-200 block of Flintridge Dr @ around 6:00 am, then more shots fired in the area about 10 minutes later. In the 200 block of Prairie St around...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Hit And Run To A Pedestrian, Victim Is Reported To Be A Juvenile.
Sources are reporting a hit and run. It happened around 2:30 pm near the 3500 block of N Rockton. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has hit a pedestrian,. The victim is reported to be a juvenile. Police have not released any information on the suspect vehicle. Unknown on the...
WIFR
3 Rockford firefighters hurt in St. James fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The cause of a fire at a Rockford church is under investigation Monday morning. The Rockford Fire Department tweeted about the incident early Monday where three first responders were injured on the scene. At St. James Catholic Church in the 400 block of N.2nd Street. Three...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: sources are reporting an automobile accident with possible injuries, in Loves Park
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 11:55 AM in the area of East Riverside and Bell School. Initial reports are saying that there is an automobile accident near this location. just north of the intersection. Sources are reporting possible injuries. It is unknown and the severity of...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Backing Up Traffic In Rockford
At approximately 6:55 this evening emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of E State Street and Prospect Street in Rockford. No one is believed to be injured but traffic is getting backed up. Avoid the area or expect delays. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashed into A Tree, Injuries Were Being Reported…
From our good friends at Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue. Northwest Fire and Northwest Rescue responded on the morning of Aug 6th to a report of a vehicle vs a tree. Sources said the location was near the area of the 4400 block of Owen Center rd. On arrival, crews...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
superhits935.com
Rochelle man arrested following altercation this week
A Rochelle man has been arrested following a fight that took place Tuesday evening in the 500 block of 4th Avenue. There were no injuries. 40-year old Dominic Mireles has been arrested on the felony offense of aggravated battery. This is the second arrest from the incident. 27-year old Bailey...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim In Rockton
At approximately 9:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 100 block of E Mechanic Street in Rockton for a stabbing victim. A unknown age male was reported to have been stabbed, possibly in the arm. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. No other details are...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Female Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Roscoe
At approximately 7:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 11300 block of Valerian Way in Roscoe for a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Initial reports are the pedestrian and driver possibly know each other. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The extent of her...
nbc15.com
25-year-old sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Village of South Wayne
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - An early Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Lafayette County left a man with minor injuries and his motorcycle with severe damage. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1 a.m., deputies responded to STH 11, Village of South Wayne for a motorcycle accident.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcycle Crashes Into Fence In Roscoe, Man With Multiple Injuries
At approximately 8:10 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 10900 block of Sprague Road in Roscoe for a motorcycle accident. A adult male reportedly crashed his motorcycle into a fence in the area. He was transported to a local hospital and is reported to have serious injuries. Avoid...
Girl taken into custody after exchanging stolen dog for reward, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a girl into custody earlier this week after she reportedly tried exchanging a stolen dog for a reward offered by the dog’s owners. Authorities started searching for Malloy, a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston Terrier, after his owner’s car was stolen on Madison’s east side on Thursday. Police found the stolen vehicle earlier this week, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin homicide suspect taken into custody in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WFRV) – A suspect wanted by the Madison City Police Department for several charges including homicide was arrested in Dayton, Ohio on Thursday. According to a release, the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Aquille Lowe. Lowe has been on the run since a Dane County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant on July 29, 2022.
