ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Clippers, Blazers, Jazz, Pelicans? Which NBA teams will rise and fall the most?

WMAZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
Us Weekly

All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More

Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Blazers#Pelicans#Nuggets#Hawks#Timberwolves
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick

This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Larry Brown Sports

Jazz could make another noteworthy trade?

Another Utah Jazz player could be getting picked off by the trade machine this offseason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Saturday that veteran Jazz forward Rudy Gay is a candidate to be traded. Scotto notes that Gay, 35, is older and does not fit into Utah’s long-term rebuilding plan.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy