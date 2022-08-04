Clippers, Blazers, Jazz, Pelicans? Which NBA teams will rise and fall the most?

Read on www.13wmaz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Ja Morant Makes Huge Announcement On Friday
On Friday, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made an announcement on Twitter. The Grizzlies lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs this past season to the Golden State Warriors.
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
This Bold Trade Sends Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Bulls
Ask yourself this question: if you were an NBA superstar, would you want to play in front of your hometown crowd?. The instinctual answer may be yes for most. It’s easy to envision yourself performing in front of family and friends. Furthermore, even the strangers in the audience will love you a little more as a hometown hero.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades
Some players, like James Harden, take pay cuts to play for a team they believe in. Others must accept a cut because they aren't performing. The post Andre Drummond Sets the Record for the Biggest NBA Pay Cut of the Last 2 Decades appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers could trade for yet another Klutch Sports client?
Rich Paul the absolute madman may be at it again. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports this week that the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in possibly trading for New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. A lottery pick in 2019, Reddish is represented by Klutch Sports, the same agency that also represents many other Lakers players.
All the NBA Players the Kardashian-Jenner Family Have Dated: Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Devin Booker and More
Love and basketball! The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have a long history of high-profile relationships, many of which involve NBA players. Khloé Kardashian has almost exclusively romanced athletes, marrying basketball star Lamar Odom in 2009 before splitting four years later. She had an on-off relationship with her daughter True's father, Tristan Thompson, but their romance ended again […]
WATCH: Incredible Video Of Russell Westbrook On Saturday
On Saturday, August 6, Swish Cultures posted a video of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook dunking. Westbrook has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in addition to the Lakers.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Heat-Jazz Trade
Some people will tell you that life is a rat race. You don’t have to participate, but don’t complain if you get left behind if you refuse to run. Pat Riley knows this. He’s been running for as long as NBA fans can remember. As a general...
Opinion: A Blockbuster Russell Westbrook Trade To This Team Would Win An NBA Championship
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets should trade for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
ESPN Grades Jazz's Controversial Offseason Maneuvers
Danny Ainge goes under the microscope.
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: Mariners All-Star Gives LA Pitching Prospect Huge Compliment
Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez gave LA prospect Ryan Pepiot high praise in a recent video.
LOOK: Antonio Brown Comments On LeBron's Instagram
Antonio Brown commented on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' Instagram post. Brown is a free agent, but he has played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lakers Rumors: LA Has Interest in Trading for Knicks Forward Cam Reddish
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Lakers have explored trade scenarios for Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Mega Trade Idea Of The Summer: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving For Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, 2027 First-Round Pick, And 2029 First-Round Pick
This summer has been that has featured a lot of trade rumors. Much speculation has been regarding the futures of Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, there has been no shortage of reports linking both stars to one franchise or another.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lakers Explored Blockbuster Russell Westbrook-Donovan Mitchell Three-Team Trade
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Lakers discussed a three-team trade with the Jazz and Knicks involving Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell.
Jazz could make another noteworthy trade?
Another Utah Jazz player could be getting picked off by the trade machine this offseason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Saturday that veteran Jazz forward Rudy Gay is a candidate to be traded. Scotto notes that Gay, 35, is older and does not fit into Utah’s long-term rebuilding plan.
7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign
LaMarcus Aldridge still remains a free agent on August 5. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, who lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Lakers Rumors: LA Insider Confident that LeBron James Signs Contract Extension
ESPN's Dave McMenamin explained why he believes that "all signs" indicate that LeBron James will sign an extension with the Lakers.
Comments / 0