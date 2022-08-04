Emmy Predictions: Writing (Comedy) – ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Battle to Join the List of Pilot Episode Winners

Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Kevin Smith Slams Warner Bros. for Axing ‘Batgirl’ but Still Releasing ‘The Flash’: ‘That Is Baffling’
Kevin Smith spoke out against Warner Bros.’ axing of “Batgirl” during the latest episode of his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show. The filmmaker called it “an incredible bad look” for the studio to drop the rare comic book tentpole to be headlined by a Latina actor, especially when Warner Bros. is still moving forward on the release of its Ezra Miller-led tentpole “The Flash.”
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
SFGate
Johnny Depp Stans Rushed to Fork Over Cash for Unsealed Court Docs. Did It Backfire?
As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp both prepare to appeal the verdict in their mudslinging defamation trial, a newly unsealed document dump reignited the frenzy over the highly publicized trial. The mayhem around the six-week trial — which Depp specifically requested be televised — was nearly unprecedented, even when taking...
Daniel Brühl Joins Warhol-Basquiat Film ‘The Collaboration’ Based On Anthony McCarten’s Play
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Brühl (Inglourious Basterds) has signed on to star alongside Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope in the upcoming Warhol-Basquiat film The Collaboration, based on the acclaimed play by four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten, which heads into production in Boston in September. The Collaboration revolves around the relationship between the two iconic artists, starting in the summer of 1984. International superstar Andy Warhol (Bettany) and the art scene’s newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat (Pope), agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ Adds Drama Series ‘Colapso’ and Docu on Spain’s National Soccer Team
TelevisaUnivision is adding to the roster of original titles offered on the ViX+ premium streaming service that bowed last month with the goal of serving up more than 70 new programs in its first year of operations. Production is underway on three scripted drama series, “Colapso,” “Isla Brava,” and “Senda...
Twitter users lose it over Outside Lands lineup conflict of Phoebe Bridgers and SZA
Two of the biggest female artists of the fest are playing at nearly identical times.
5 Romantic Comedies You Definitely Should Have Seen Already
Lesser-known romantic comedies that deliver on both fronts.
SFGate
Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Gets $10 Million in FuboTV Shares Under First-Look Unscripted Production Pact
Maximum Effort, the production and advertising company co-founded by Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey, inked a multiyear, first-look deal for unscripted content deal with subscription-TV streamer FuboTV. FuboTV will issue Maximum Effort $10 million worth of shares of common stock in the company, “as part of the overall consideration for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
During Outside Lands headlining set, Post Malone makes fun of his own music
Post Malone introduced himself during his headlining concert on the final night of San Francisco’s Outside Lands with a little jab at his own expense. “My name is Austin Richard Post and I’ve come to play some s—ty music and get f—ked up while we do it,” he said to laughter and cheers.
SFGate
Kanye West Mocks Kid Cudi for Fleeing Rolling Loud Stage After Being Hit With Water Bottles
The ongoing feud between former friends and collaborators Kanye West and Kid Cudi took another turn on Monday, when West took a shot at his erstwhile pal as part of an elaborate online dig at Pete Davidson, who reports say has ended his relationship with West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. (Read that sentence again: Such is the life of a virtuoso internet troll.)
SFGate
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio
Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
Comments / 0