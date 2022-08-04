Read on www.clantonadvertiser.com
Clanton Advertiser
Peach Pals returns to Chilton
Chilton County Extension Office and Alabama 4-H are once again partnering to host the after-school club “Peach Pals” for ages 9-12. The club will meet on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 13. Space is limited and the extension office is encouraging the community to sign-up early. “During COVID, we had...
Clanton Advertiser
Column: Chamber reflects on successful Peach Jam
Thousands of people converged on Clanton City Park, June 25 to enjoy the annual Peach Jam Jubilee hosted by the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Clanton. Peach Jam is always a special time for our community, but it is also the perfect time for our community to welcome visitors from outside our area.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned retail shops in Birmingham for a fresh ‘fit
It’s about that time where everyone is tired of the heat and looking to mix up their wardrobe for the anticipation of the changing season. If that’s you, be sure to check out these seven Black-owned retail shops to get a fresh fit for fall. 1. Bridge +...
Clanton Advertiser
Faye Vanderslice 90th Birthday
Ann Vanderslice of Clanton Alabama will turn 90 on August 10th. After her husband retired from the US Army she worked with Community Outreach then as a private CNA. She loved the work and the people. Cards and phone calls are welcomed.
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham
Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
styleblueprint.com
Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!
Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
Bham Now
Forever Wild votes to acquire 110 acre addition to Cahaba River Park in Shelby County
The Forever Wild Board of Trustees voted last week to acquire 110 acres of ecologically significant land adjacent to Cahaba River Park in Shelby County. The measure, which was passed by the Board unanimously, directs Forever Wild staff to conduct a second appraisal and proceed to purchase the property. To...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from July 27-Aug. 2. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1000 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 205 Mile Marker North Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1200 Block 7th Street South. July 29. Fire Alarm: 100 Block Marie Street. Cardiac Arrest: 100 Block 12th Street North. Fire Alarm: 100...
wbrc.com
Family surprised with school supplies following loss of 11-month-old baby
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Last month, Rosemary Allen lost her 11-month-old baby after a tree fell into her home during a storm. On August 4, 2022, the Birmingham Police Department surprised her two sons with school supplies for the upcoming year. Chrystal Foster is with the Community Outreach and Public...
Moody infant diagnosed with rare congenital heart disease
By Hannah Curran, Editor MOODY — A mother’s love for her child is unwavering, and the need to protect their child and keep them safe is always at the forefront of a mother’s mind. Jordan Richardson has been fighting for her son, Levi, since he was born. She noticed his breathing was “noisy,” and he […]
Racist text prompts disbandment of police department in Alabama town: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Days after officials in a small Alabama town confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a local police officer, town leaders moved to fire the chief and disband the department. The decision was handed down last week by the City Council of...
WALA-TV FOX10
One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
Woman found dead in Jefferson County home over the weekend now identified
A woman found dead in her Jefferson County home has been identified as the wife of a Birmingham police officer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ayobiyi Abeni Cook. She was 29 and lived in Forestdale. Cook’s husband has been a police officer in Birmingham since...
Train hits car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
police1.com
After racist text, Ala. council moves to fire police chief, disband PD
VINCENT, Ala. — Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
Alabama Town Unanimously Votes To Abolish Entire Police Department Due to Racist Text
The city council of the town of Vincent, Alabama, unanimously voted on Thursday to terminate the police chief and dissolve the entirety of the police force after a racist joke was shared amongst officers through text. WVTM 13 reports that Assistant Police Chief John Goss allegedly was the one to...
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Council to consider funding toward SRO
The Clanton City Council heard an updated request for funding an SRO from the Chilton County Board of Education during a work session on Aug. 5. There are currently two Clanton Police Department officers serving as SROs for the schools within the city. BOE President Pam Price said the board...
