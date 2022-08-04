ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Clanton Advertiser

Peach Pals returns to Chilton

Chilton County Extension Office and Alabama 4-H are once again partnering to host the after-school club “Peach Pals” for ages 9-12. The club will meet on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 13. Space is limited and the extension office is encouraging the community to sign-up early. “During COVID, we had...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Column: Chamber reflects on successful Peach Jam

Thousands of people converged on Clanton City Park, June 25 to enjoy the annual Peach Jam Jubilee hosted by the Chilton County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Clanton. Peach Jam is always a special time for our community, but it is also the perfect time for our community to welcome visitors from outside our area.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Faye Vanderslice 90th Birthday

Ann Vanderslice of Clanton Alabama will turn 90 on August 10th. After her husband retired from the US Army she worked with Community Outreach then as a private CNA. She loved the work and the people. Cards and phone calls are welcomed.
CLANTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Clanton, AL
County
Chilton County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Chilton County, AL
Government
Clanton, AL
Government
ABC 33/40 News

Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies

Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

7 August festivals you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

Festival season continues in Birmingham with events that feature music, movies, pets, food, drinks, children’s activities and lots of socializing. Here are seven festivals set for August in the metro area, all attached to nonprofit organizations or worthy causes. MASON MUSIC FEST. What: Performances by The Brook & The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Step Inside Birmingham’s Secret Luxury Hotel – With Only 6 Rooms!

Long known for its architectural beauty, the John Hand Building is situated on the southeast corner of 20th Street and 1st Avenue North in the heart of downtown Birmingham. What many may not know is that it’s also the home of an exclusive luxury hotel and club, the John Hand Hotel and Club.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#The Clanton Lions Club#The July Children
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from July 27-Aug. 2. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1000 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 205 Mile Marker North Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: 1200 Block 7th Street South. July 29. Fire Alarm: 100 Block Marie Street. Cardiac Arrest: 100 Block 12th Street North. Fire Alarm: 100...
CLANTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
WALA-TV FOX10

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
police1.com

After racist text, Ala. council moves to fire police chief, disband PD

VINCENT, Ala. — Just days after city officials confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a Vincent police officer, the city council approved a resolution to proceed with the termination of Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant chief John L. Goss and to disband the police department, Mayor James Latimore confirmed.
VINCENT, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Council to consider funding toward SRO

The Clanton City Council heard an updated request for funding an SRO from the Chilton County Board of Education during a work session on Aug. 5. There are currently two Clanton Police Department officers serving as SROs for the schools within the city. BOE President Pam Price said the board...
CLANTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy