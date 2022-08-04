Read on royalexaminer.com
Related
royalexaminer.com
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton (1980 – 2022)
Anthony “Tony” Wayne Burton, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, son, and friend died Friday, August 5, 2022, at his family’s home in Front Royal, Virginia. He was 41 years old. Tony was born Anthony Wayne Burton (1980) in Hamilton, Ohio, to parents Paul and Wilma Burton....
royalexaminer.com
Extraordinary Registered Nurse, Kari Schwind, recognized at Fauquier Health as DAISY Award Winner
Nurses at Fauquier Health continue to be honored with The DAISY Team Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The DAISY award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. We are proud to announce that the second quarter DAISY Team award recipient for...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia-based conservation company to construct first commercial pyrolysis facility in the Commonwealth
“Sussex County is thrilled that Restoration Bioproducts chose to locate its operations in one of Virginia’s timber industry hubs. We’re excited by the innovative potential of their biochar and syngas products and wish them the greatest success,” said Susan Seward, Chair of the Sussex County Board of Supervisors. “We also greatly appreciate our partnership with the Town of Waverly and the Commonwealth in bringing this new business to the county.”
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
royalexaminer.com
VSP seeking public’s assistance with a crash involving a pedestrian in Fauquier County
Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying one of the two vehicles that struck a pedestrian Saturday, August 6, in Fauquier County. Senior Trooper D. Mabie is investigating the crash that occurred at 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) and Route 28 (Catlett Rd).
royalexaminer.com
Rugged Terrain Crossfit takes home the trophy at the Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 race
Waggin’ for Dragons 2022 is a wrap. Thank you to all of the participants and volunteers who spent their day with us down on the Shenandoah River with the 22Dragons crew. This year, this fun boat race benefited the Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and United Way of Front Royal.
WTOP
Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service
Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
RELATED PEOPLE
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
visitshenandoah.org
Unexpected Fun in Shenandoah County, VA
Inhale the last of summer with a fun weekend in Shenandoah County, Virginia. The activities that await are sure to surprise you and will certainly coax a giggle out of your kiddos (and maybe you, too!). Ready for the best pomp Shenandoah County has to offer? We are too! Right this way …
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
The wealthiest person in Virginia lives in The Plains
elegant senior woman(Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock Images) The richest woman in Virginia comes from a household name you've seen on the shelves of your favorites stores. That's right, she's an heiress to the Mars, Inc. candy fortune.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
At New Virginia Laundromat, Honesty Is the Best Policy
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Kim Craig wanted to create a revitalized space for people to do their laundry. So, she opened Let’s Get Fresh Laundromat, which operates on the “honor system.”. Craig said the building was once a laundromat “many, many years ago.” After buying the property,...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 1 in Dumfries
A Quantico man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.
visitshenandoahcounty.com
Pet Stop, Shenandoah County, Virginia
Here in Shenandoah County, we know that many of our visitors enjoy traveling with their dogs, so we have just the weekend for you and your loyal companion to enjoy together. The region offers numerous hikes throughout the George Washington National Forest, public river access, and plenty of pet friendly restaurants, wineries and breweries to relax afterwards. Cool down with a splash in the Shenandoah River and unwind at a pet-friendly vacation rental home or hotel.
'Old man bandit arrested,' robbed several banks dating back to 1977
Police have arrested the 67-year-old Frederick man who they say has robbed several banks in the Maryland area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northernvirginiamag.com
The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs
The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church
Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
Comments / 0