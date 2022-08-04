NXT UK Results (8/4): Ilja Dragunov Relinquishes NXT UK Championship

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 6, 2022:. - The Usos told Sami Zayn that he needed to step up on Friday night. "The Honorary Uce" repeatedly tried to make his way into Roman Reigns' locker room, but the brothers stopped him. They tried to stall him, but when Zayn forced the issue and asked if he was even a member of the group, Jimmy and Jey told him that if he didn't rise to their level, he'd have to take his Bloodline shirt off.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO