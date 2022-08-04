NXT UK Results (8/4): Ilja Dragunov Relinquishes NXT UK Championship

Read on www.fightful.com
Related
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
Bayley: I Wanted Something Different For The Division And To Use Women Who Were Underutilized
Bayley made her return to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam, aligning herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley had been out of action since July 2021 with a torn ACL and her appearance at WWE SummerSlam was her first time in front of fans since the pandemic. Kai was released by WWE in April while SKY had been in NXT, but hadn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver due to injury.
Vince McMahon Had Rejected Daktoa Kai, Iyo Sky, Bayley WWE Stable
WWE saw a huge addition to their main roster. Dakota Kai is back, Io Shirai is on the main roster, and Bayley has returned from injury. Bayley has been training at the WWE Performance Center and Flatbacks for weeks in preparation for her return to the ring. Talent that we spoke to Saturday afternoon believed she would be set to return.
Triple H's First Week, Summerslam Fallout, AEW | Grapsody 8/6/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 6, 2022!
RELATED PEOPLE
Damian Priest Wants To Create A Moment That Everyone Talks About At WWE Clash At The Castle
Damian Priest wants The Judgment Day to stand out at WWE Clash at the Castle. Priest aligned with Edge and later formed The Judgment Day with the Hall of Famer and Rhea Ripley. The duo kicked Edge out of the group when Finn Balor joined it, and the trio has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. Though the faction suffered a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam, Priest sees Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, as the chance to bounce back.
The Usos Tell Sami Zayn To Step Up, Moxley Wins Battle With Mancer | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 6, 2022:. - The Usos told Sami Zayn that he needed to step up on Friday night. "The Honorary Uce" repeatedly tried to make his way into Roman Reigns' locker room, but the brothers stopped him. They tried to stall him, but when Zayn forced the issue and asked if he was even a member of the group, Jimmy and Jey told him that if he didn't rise to their level, he'd have to take his Bloodline shirt off.
Viewership Drops Below Two Million For 8/5 WWE SmackDown, Still Tops Demo
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 1.983 million viewers on August 5. The number is down from 2.060 million viewers the show averaged last Friday. The first hour pulled 1.986 million viewers while the second hour came in at 1.980 million viewers.
RevPro Live In London (8/7) Results: Shoto Umino, Connor Mills, And More
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live In London event August 7 from the 229 The Venue in London, England. Shoto Umino & Ricky Knight Jr. def. The Legion (Yota Tsuji & Lucian Phillips) Kanji def. Maya Matthews. RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Leon Slater. Jude...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AJPW 9th Royal Road Tournament Day 1 Results (8/7): TAJIRI, Yuji Nagata, And More In Action
All Japan Pro Wrestling held day 1 of its 9th Royal Road tournament event on August 7, 2022 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Full results and highlights are below. AJPW 9th Royal Road Tournament Day 1 Results (8/7):. Ryo Inoue, Hokuto Omori, Black Menso-re & Izanagi def. Tiger...
WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Set To Begin On 8/8 WWE Raw
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is on its way back. After the titles were vacated by Sasha Banks and Naomi following their walkout on Monday, May 16, 2022. WWE had said that they would be bringing the belts back by way of a tournament. Now, WWE has finally announced win their tournament will begin.
AEW Battle Of The Belts III Spoilers (Taped On 8/5)
AEW taped Battle of the Belts III on August 5 before AEW Rampage. The event is set to air tomorrow, August 6, 2022. The show feautured three title matches. Wardlow defended the TNT Championship against Jay Lethal, and Jamie Hayter challenged Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship. In the main event, Claudio Castagnoli defended the ROH World Championship against Konosuke Takeshita.
Satnam Singh Destroys Wardlow, Championship Match Graphics, More | Battle Of The Belts Fight Size
-You can catch the Battle of the Belts III full show review and results with Rob and Kate on YouTube. -After his match with Jay Lethal, Wardlow got outnumbered and beat down by Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal. Before the beat down, we saw a stand off between Satnam Singh and Wardlow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SmackDown Women's Title Match Set For WWE Clash At The Castle
Shayna Baszler punches her ticket to Wales. After winning a gauntlet match on Friday, August 5, 2022, Shayna Baszler will receive a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship opportunity at WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 3. Liv Morgan is wounded following a match with Shayna’s friend Ronda Rousey at...
Three Teams Announced For NWA USA Tag Title Battle Royal At NWA 74
Idolmania Sports Management will aim to win more gold at NWA 74. Tyrus currently holds the NWA World Television Championship, and he'll challenge Trevor Murdoch for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the pay-per-view. Meanwhile, two members of the group are targeting the tag team division. The National Wrestling Alliance has...
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0