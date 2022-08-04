Read on www.inkfreenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wabash Hosting Sidewalk Sale During Kunkel Cruise
WABASH — Wabash Inc. invites shoppers to Downtown Wabash for its annual Sidewalk Sales event and Downtown Wabash Farmers Market at Paradise Spring Park. In conjunction with Sidewalk Sales and Downtown Wabash Farmers Market, the 23rd Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise-In will bring in more than 400 classic cars at the Honeywell Center.
Janet Kay Shull
Janet Kay Shull of Warsaw, passed away at 4:57 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne at the age of 81. She was born on May 31, 1941, in Paulding, Ohio to Dorothy M. (Sweitzer-Sinn) Glass and Harold James Glass. On Dec. 26, 1964, she married her best friend and lifelong love, Robert Galen Shull. They were blessed to share 57 years of marriage together before she passed away. They spent their life together raising their three children, experiencing the joy of becoming grandparents and celebrating every birthday, graduation, holiday and everything in between.
Arthur “Art” Harold McGinness
Arthur “Art” Harold McGinness of Warsaw, died at 10:01 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at his residence at the age of 79. He was born on Oct. 21, 1942, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada to Lily (Legge) McGinness and James Harold McGinness. On October 3, 1964, he was married to Nancy Caryl Hansen.
Brian Dunlap
Brian Samuel Dunlap, 61, Mentone, died at 10:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his residence in Mentone. He was born Sep. 19, 1960, in Needham Heights, Mass. to Phyllis Metta (Christensen) Dunlap and Russel H. Dunlap. His parents shared 46 years of marriage together. Brian graduated from Brethren Christian...
Warsaw Chapter Attends National Delta Theta Tau Convention
WARSAW — The 114th National Convention for Delta Theta Tau, a National Philanthropic Sorority, was held in July at the Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort, Oak Brook, Ill. Delegates from 58 chapters were represented. Attending from Beta Zeta Chapter, Warsaw, were Brenda Arnold, President Jean Whitenack and Marcia Randolph.
Mark Bormann
Mark A. Bormann, 70, Warsaw, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Miler’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born June 10, 1952. He is survived by his mother, Bernice (Lukewich) Bormann. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Upcoming Events At North Webster Library
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Teen Café meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays. Teens can drop in during those hours to play video games, eat snacks and enjoy social time. A new Teen Anime Club begins at...
Area Accident Reports
Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:31 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on Old Road 30 near East Old Trail outside of Warsaw. Drivers: Chase McLaughlin, 19, West Harrison Street, Mentone; Travis Pequignot, West Shoreline Drive, Columbia City. Two vehicles made minor impact. Damages up to $2,500. 12:24...
Timeline From The Past: History of Syracuse, Leesburg
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Aug. 9, 1971 — The last of the old lake hotels on Lake Wawasee, depicting an era rich in local color, will soon be replaced by a third condominium to complete the Bay Point complex.
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
James Myers — UPDATED
James E. Myers, 79, Leesburg, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in his residence in Leesburg. James was born July 23, 1943, in Cecil, Ohio, to Rola and Bernice (Copsey) Myers. He was united in marriage to Linda Scherer on June 21, 1980, in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of...
Zimmer Biomet Behind $2.5M Gift For Pavilion Renovation
WARSAW — Zimmer Biomet Foundation has stepped forward as the source behind a $2.5 million donation that will be used for the Center Lake Pavilion renovation project. The donation was first announced during a Warsaw Parks and Recreation Board meeting in April, but the donor’s name was not revealed until Friday, Aug. 5 at the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
22 WSBT
Last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival
Today is the last day for the 60th annual Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Market. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Barns at Nappanee, 1600 West Market St. Nappanee, IN. There are over 100 artisans to buy homemade home goods, jewelry and more. Food trucks will...
Syracuse Library Garden Group Stays Busy
SYRACUSE — Learning never stops, and Syracuse Public Library’s In the Garden group seeks to connect adults with the natural world while furthering their understanding of it. Join the discussion of Chapter Eight of “Nature’s Best Hope” by Douglas W. Tallamy. This chapter centers on restoring insects, the...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced on Sunday that its oldest male giraffe, Jelani, had to be euthanized due to deteriorating health. “Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. Although we were treating for any potential causes, his welfare became compromised and he was humanely euthanized, surrounded by many that cared for him,” said Head Zoo Vet, Dr. Kami Fox.
Thad ‘Joe’ Zolman
Thad “Joe” Zolman, 75, Churubusco, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was born March 25, 1947. He is survived by his sister, Sondra (Frank) Montel Jr. Sheets and Childs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Founder Of Sweetwater Donating $3M To Future Music Technology Building
FORT WAYNE — From the moment Purdue University Fort Wayne first opened the doors of its music technology center on the Sweetwater corporate campus in 2018, interest in the university’s popular music and music industry programs has soared. In fact, Purdue Fort Wayne and its School of Music...
Heather Summers — UPDATED
Heather M. Summers, 43, Bremen, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Sep. 12, 1978. She married Todd Summers on Sep. 18, 2004; he survives in Bremen. She is also survived by her daughter, Zoey Summers, Bremen; her sons: Alexander Summers, Bremen...
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson – PENDING
Theodore R. “Ted” Thompson, of Rochester, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Hickory Creek Rochester. Arrangements are pending at the Frain Mortuary in Winamac.
WANE-TV
Important changes for bus riders at Fort Wayne Community Schools
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Renee Dawson paused for a moment when she was asked where she will be on Wednesday morning, her first school day as the new Director of Transportation for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “Everywhere,” she decided. “All around town, on the phone,” she continued....
