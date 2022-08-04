Read on www.orartswatch.org
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned “How to Kill Your Husband” Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
kptv.com
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
clayconews.com
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
MAX train crashes into barrier, injures operator
Riders on two different MAX lines can expect delays Friday morning after a collision in Milwaukie.
kptv.com
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
KCBY
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
Sellwood motorcyclist dead in McLoughlin Blvd crash
A motorcyclist from Sellwood has a collision south of Milwaukie on McLoughlin Blvd; is killed in the mishapJames Robert Sheehan, 57, identified as a resident of Sellwood, was killed in a traffic accident on S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard south of the City of Milwaukie on Sunday evening, June 26. The crash occurred near S.E. Jennings Avenue, north of Gladstone in the Jennings Lodge area. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, James Robert Sheehan was riding northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop before hitting a Mazda MZ3 which was reportedly turning left across traffic. Sheehan was killed by the impact. The driver of the Mazda was 76-year-old David Norby, who was not injured in the crash. There is no report about whether any citation was issued, or if there were any contributing factors in the fatal mishap. {loadposition sub-article-01}
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4
On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Man killed by car after confrontation in Gresham; driver arrested, police say
A driver ran over a man with his car Wednesday in the alley behind Rosemary Anderson High School in Gresham. Gresham police arrested Donald Troy Bighaus, 52. He could face second-degree murder and hit-and-run charges, police say. Neither person is connected to the school. Bighaus and the victim, who has...
