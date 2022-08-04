ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
City
Jacksonville, OR
City
Medford, OR
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Entertainment
City
Oregon City, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Society
City
Corvallis, OR
Portland, OR
Society
Hillsboro, OR
Society
kptv.com

Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)

Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
HILLSBORO, OR
KCBY

Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee

PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Coltrane
The Bee

Sellwood motorcyclist dead in McLoughlin Blvd crash

A motorcyclist from Sellwood has a collision south of Milwaukie on McLoughlin Blvd; is killed in the mishapJames Robert Sheehan, 57, identified as a resident of Sellwood, was killed in a traffic accident on S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard south of the City of Milwaukie on Sunday evening, June 26. The crash occurred near S.E. Jennings Avenue, north of Gladstone in the Jennings Lodge area. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, James Robert Sheehan was riding northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop before hitting a Mazda MZ3 which was reportedly turning left across traffic. Sheehan was killed by the impact. The driver of the Mazda was 76-year-old David Norby, who was not injured in the crash. There is no report about whether any citation was issued, or if there were any contributing factors in the fatal mishap. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash I-5, Linn Co., Aug. 4

On Tuesday August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. Preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by, Jay Ward, age 46, from Salem, was northbound near milepost 236 when for unknown reasons left the roadway onto the median shoulder. After going on the median shoulder, the truck rolled multiple times before coming to rest. Jay Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger identified as Davis Ward, age 20, from Salem, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. OSP was assisted by Albany Fire Department and ODOT.
LINN COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-07 08:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; North Oregon Cascade Foothills VERY DRY AND HOT TODAY AWAY FROM THE COAST WITH INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER THE CASCADES AND COLUMBIA GORGE BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW CONTINUES INTO THIS AFTERNOON .Offshore flow will maintain a hot and dry airmass over the region today, with east-northeast winds persisting in the Columbia River Gorge and surrounding parts of the Cascades into this afternoon. Thermal low pressure over the Willamette Valley this morning will shift to the Cascades this afternoon, allowing winds to diminish but also enhancing instability over the Cascades, potentially impacting the Cedar Creek and Potter wildfires. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607, AND 660 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills. * WINDS...East 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-20 percent this afternoon, especially on exposed ridges. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz Music#Art Punk#Noise Rock#Grand Wizzard Theodore#Downtown Portland#Localevent#Musicwatch Monthly#Chamber Music#Reed College

Comments / 0

Community Policy