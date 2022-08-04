ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

Nvidia Q2 gaming revenue falls short of 2021’s mark by over a billion dollars

Nvidia’s Q2 earnings won’t come out for another two weeks, but the company has dropped its preliminary numbers today and the results are not looking particularly good for its gaming business. Its gaming revenue is reported at $2.04 billion, a staggering 33.33 percent decrease from the previous year’s $3.06 billion.
MARKETS
The Verge

Sony’s got another queue to buy the PS5, and it’s open now

After two straight days of afternoon public restocks for the PlayStation 5, Sony is going for the three-peat. The console maker has opened up another public queue to buy PS5 consoles, and you can join in right now. Pending availability after you get through the queue, you may have the chance to buy a standard PS5 for $499.99, a Digital Edition for $399.99, or a bundle of either with a digital voucher for a download of Horizon Forbidden West for an additional $50 (which is a discount, by the way). I’d wager on the bundles having the most availability.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans

If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

GameStop sold indie NFTs without “consent” say devs

An NFT minter on the new GameStop NFT marketplace has been caught selling versions of HTML 5 games which he did not make and had no permission to sell, according to an in-depth report. The report (via Ars Technica) states that the Nifty Arcade collection provides “interactive NFTs” that are...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

The Reason Apple's Macintosh TV Was A Failure

Long before Apple's foray into the streaming world with Apple TV, there was Macintosh TV. At that time, the device was something like no other — a computer-TV hybrid. It was an LC 520 Macintosh computer paired with a 14-inch Sony Trinitron CRT and TV tuner card (via Ars Technica). This means users could both use the device as a computer as well as watch television through a coax cable connection. It also included a CD-ROM drive, allowing owners to insert CDs to view on the CRT screen. Additionally, the Macintosh TV came with a remote control.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support is coming to Steam

Valve has just pushed a new beta update adding support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers to Steam. The update lets you use the controllers combined into pairs or as individual, mini-gamepads. The company announced this update on the Steam forums late last week. In addition to adding support for Joy-Cons,...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Best Stadia games 2022

With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play your favorite games on your TV, phone, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives.
FIFA
knowtechie.com

This officially licensed Xbox HyperX gaming headset is $30

If you own an Xbox and are in the market for a new gaming headset, this option from HyperX is both functional and pretty to look at. For a limited time, Amazon has this officially licensed Xbox HyperX CloudX gaming headset down to just $30. Just clip the $10 on-site coupon, and you’re good to go. This headset usually sells for $70.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, Snorlax Bean Bag Chair, and More

Today is a great day to grab the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, as it's on sale for $10 off. Plus, while you're at it, you can add some storage to your Nintendo Switch. And, Pokemon fans should definitely check out the deal on the Snorlax bean bag chair. Elsewhere, the LG G1 Evo or "Gallery Edition" TV has almost never been discounted, but today it's $400 off exclusively at Best Buy. In other deal news, the new Apple TV 4K with the beefier 64GB storage capacity has also dropped in price, the Arcade1Up Marvel Super Heroes Countercade sees yet another $20 price drop, and Pokemon Legends Arceus is on sale. Check out these deals and more below.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

GameStop NFT Marketplace is Accused of Selling Games With No Permission

GameStop NFT marketplace is in hot water following the accusation that the NFT games that were being minted and sold do not have the creators' permission. According to Ars Technica, there is also no agreement set for the creators' share in any crypto profit. NiFty Arcade Collection is Being Sold...
VIDEO GAMES
