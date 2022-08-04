Today is a great day to grab the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, as it's on sale for $10 off. Plus, while you're at it, you can add some storage to your Nintendo Switch. And, Pokemon fans should definitely check out the deal on the Snorlax bean bag chair. Elsewhere, the LG G1 Evo or "Gallery Edition" TV has almost never been discounted, but today it's $400 off exclusively at Best Buy. In other deal news, the new Apple TV 4K with the beefier 64GB storage capacity has also dropped in price, the Arcade1Up Marvel Super Heroes Countercade sees yet another $20 price drop, and Pokemon Legends Arceus is on sale. Check out these deals and more below.

