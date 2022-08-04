Effective: 2022-08-10 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grundy; Kendall; La Salle FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kendall, Northern Will and Southern Will. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rapid rises in creeks and small streams. Flooding of roadways. Flooding of underpasses. Inundation of low-lying, poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall continue over portions of north central and northeast Illinois. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour have been reported with these storms. Rapid onset flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRUNDY COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO