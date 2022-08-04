Read on alerts.weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shift northwest 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph Tuesday. Waves building this afternoon to 3 to 5 feet and to 5 to 8 feet overnight. Waves 3 to 5 feet Tuesday, gradually subsiding in the afternoon. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Flash Flood Warning issued for De Kalb, Lee, Ogle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: De Kalb; Lee; Ogle FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB, NORTHERN LEE AND SOUTHERN OGLE COUNTIES At 935 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported road closures near Polo due to earlier thunderstorms. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in some isolated areas. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Oregon, Polo, Cortland, Hinckley, Hillcrest, Maple Park, Malta, Ashton, Lost Nation, Creston, Grand Detour, Lee, Steward, Kings, Chana and Woosung. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Flood Watch issued for Eastern Will, Northern Will, Southern Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Will; Northern Will; Southern Will FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kendall, Northern Will and Southern Will. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rapid rises in creeks and small streams. Flooding of roadways. Flooding of underpasses. Inundation of low-lying, poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall continue over portions of north central and northeast Illinois. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour have been reported with these storms. Rapid onset flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from flooded ditches, culverts, canals, and detention ponds. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR BOONE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES At 609 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing very heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and locally over 3 inches of rain has already fallen. Thunderstorms will continue to produce rainfall rates of locally 1 inch per hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Significant flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset, significant flooding of creeks, drainage ditches, and urban areas. Possible flooding of structures. Widespread roadway flooding. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Davis Junction, Pecatonica, Lake Summerset, Durand, Capron, Timberlane, New Milford and Garden Prairie. Several automated weather stations in Rockford have measured 2 to 3 inches of rain this morning, most of it fell within 90 minutes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Flood Advisory issued for De Kalb by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: De Kalb FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the following areas, southern De Kalb County and northern La Salle County. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Flooding of roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 943 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen north of Earlville. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sandwich, Mendota, Sheridan, Shabbona, Lake Holiday, Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville, Waterman, Serena, Leland, Millington, Troy Grove, Harding, Prairie Center, Triumph and Norway. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fulton, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski, Starke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; Starke The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pulaski County in northwestern Indiana Western Fulton County in north central Indiana Starke County in northwestern Indiana Southwestern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southwestern La Porte County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 PM EDT/215 PM CDT/. * At 215 PM EDT/115 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dunns Bridge, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Knox, Winamac, North Judson, Culver, Francesville, Medaryville, Pulaski, Oak Grove, Ripley, Kewanna, Monterey, Leiters Ford, Lomax, Beardstown, Ober, English Lake, Denham, Hibbard and Clarks. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Grundy, Kendall, La Salle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grundy; Kendall; La Salle FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, La Salle. In northeast Illinois, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kendall, Northern Will and Southern Will. * WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rapid rises in creeks and small streams. Flooding of roadways. Flooding of underpasses. Inundation of low-lying, poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall continue over portions of north central and northeast Illinois. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour have been reported with these storms. Rapid onset flooding of low-lying and flood prone areas will be possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 12:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kankakee The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grant Park, or 8 miles northeast of Momence, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lowell, Momence, Lake Village, Roselawn, Lake Dalecarlia, Grant Park, Shelby, Schneider, Sumava Resorts and Thayer. Including the following interstate Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 243. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 2 to 4 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Vollrath Park in Sheboygan Atwater Beach in Village of Shorewood Bayview Beach in Milwaukee Shoop Park Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine
