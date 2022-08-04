Ahwatukee pizzeria shutters after nearly 20 years

A family-owned pizza restaurant that served the Ahwatukee area for 19 years has closed its doors for the last time.

La Stalla Cucina Rustica’s Facebook page announced the closure on July 31.

“It is with great sadness to share with you that La Stalla has closed its doors for the last time,” wrote owner Paolo Vetrati. “Due to COVID and unfortunate circumstances we are no longer able to operate. We would like to thank all our patrons that have supported us throughout our 19 year existence and wish you all the best.”

La Stalla was located at 4855 East Warner Road.