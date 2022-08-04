ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrells, NC

Mallard, Thornton bring wealth of experience to HCA

By By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

HARRELLS – Anyone who believes the head coach of a football team is responsible for the program’s success is likely a person who feels like they could call the plays, despite having never played the game.

Assistant coaches are the backbone of a successful program. Former head coaches often make the best assistants.

For instance, Brian Aldridge is an eastern North Carolina coaching legend who is content working under Battle Holley at East Duplin.

Or consider the case of Steve Mallard and Tracey Thornton at Harrells Christian Academy, both of whom coached a fierce tight end at Clinton named Jason Arnette, the Crusaders’ sixth-year head coach who now has both on his staff.

The staff also includes long-timer Winfred Johnson, who is the head baseball coach at the school.

All three assistants will be working harder and have slightly different assignments as longtime offensive coordinator Clayton Hall has given up his duties as offensive coordinator. Hall remains the school’s head baseball coach and athletics director.

“There’s absolutely no way I’m totally responsible for the success we’ve had here,” said Arnette, who guided the Crusaders to back-to-back Big East Conference titles and consecutive trips to NCSIAA’s 2A final.

Yet Arnette did select each to be a part of the working mix.

Thornton is in his first season at HCA. Mallard enters his second campaign.

Both will have to teach and coach at the top of their games this fall as HCA returns just two starters. Mallard is a 1985 grad at Clinton. Dark Horse Thornton picked up his diploma a year later.

Mallard’s legacy

Mallard, 55, has been a football coach for 32 years. He might best be remembered in leading the Dark Horses to a state 2A title in 2005 and runner-up finish the following season.

He was the top man in Clinton from 2005 to 2009.

Yet Mallard might also be a legend at Hobbton where his three stints in Newton Grove cover 17 years.

He previously worked at Richlands (two years with O-linemen) and New Bern (three years with the D-line), and Lakewood (two years as defensive coordinator).

Mallard was the defensive coordinator for Hobbton from 2010 to 2020 and then retired.

Or so he thought. Yet he was like many athletes, actors and musicians – unable to retire for his love of his craft.

Arnette pulled him back on the gridiron in January of 2021.

“It’s vital to have good assistant coaches and to be able to work together, carrying out the offensive and defensive philosophies correctly,” Mallard said. “You need people who will be loyal in seeing the direction of the head coach is carried out.”

HCA’s young roster requires special attention.

“We’ve got to find 16 or 17 players on offense and defense,” Mallard said. “There’s a lot of inexperience and right now the biggest thing we have as coaches is being patient and focusing on fundamentals and technical things that you do every day in practice with a young group.”

Mallard, who played a season at Appalachian State and graduated from UNC Wilmington, will continue to work with the offensive line, but also lend a hand in play calling.

He teaches civics and weight lifting at HCA.

Thronton, a longtime

Dark Horse assistant

Thornton likewise tried to leave coaching, but could not resist the urge to put on his bucket hat this season.

“A position opened up and it was a no-brainer to jump in and help out,” he said. “There’s a lot to break down when you are a football coach and it has to be broken down so that assistants can work with players on individual skills. No one can do that without help.”

Thornton coaches the Crusader defensive backs, a unit that is pressed hard of late as many schools go to pass-happy offenses.

“It’s the way the game is played now and from our end it means one little mistake or slip in one-on-one coverage will cost you,” he said. “Everything from the college game trickles down. It’s definitely not the football we played growing up.”

Thornton coached running backs and defensive backs at Clinton under head coach Bob Lewis in the mid-1990s and early 2000s when the Dark Horses captured three state titles. Lewis also had won one in 1990.

“I had three future NFL backs,” he said, including Willie Parker, who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thornton also coached football for many years at Sampson Middle School, and was Clinton High’s head baseball coach for 18 years.

“I learned a lot early in my career from (Jeff) Sawvel,” said Thornton, who teaches physical education at HCA. “He was very knowledgeable and his specialty was defensive backs.”

On a team with little experience, Thornton and Mallard bring two lifetimes of coaching expertise.

That might not pay off heavily at the victory bank this season, but in a year it will no doubt be money well invested.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com

Kenansville, NC
