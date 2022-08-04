PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...

