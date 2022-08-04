Read on delcoculturevultures.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Ridley Park Natives Take Fresh Look at Menendez Brothers on Investigation Discovery
Two Ridley Park natives are taking a fresh look at the Menendez brothers murder case in their new show, “Menendez Brothers Misjudges?” airing Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m., on Discovery, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The show is part of Discovery’s “Shocking Crimes of the 90s“...
NBC Philadelphia
Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M
A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
thesource.com
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
trentondaily.com
Check out Trenton’s Smallest Outdoor Gallery Hosted by Felicia V. Bland
In one of the most historic districts in Trenton, near The Rescue Mission of Trenton, sits one of Trenton’s small exhibits for the summer. Its singular artist sits on the side of the ladder where the paint cans usually go, flanked by two of her photographs. Soft jazz plays in the background.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adult Swim Festival Hits Philadelphia, PA This Weekend – Here’s The Details
The Adult Swim Festival is coming to Philly this weekend, and everyone is invited!. There are a bunch of shows happening all throughout the weekend at the Punch Line Philly, The Fillmore Philly, and the Brooklyn Bowl Philly that you can go online and buy tickets to right now!. There...
Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton
Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
PhillyBite
Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill
- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
Vineland hosts 5th Food Trucks on the Ave Festival
(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come hungry as the Food Trucks on The Ave festival returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It will feature over 20 food trucks, and a packed line-up of continuous entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
RELATED PEOPLE
Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
WDEL 1150AM
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Four Wards Celebrate National Night Out
With over 30 different spots on the list for National Night Out (NNO), Trenton erupted into a festival across the city; with barbeques and music, Trenton residents gathered their things, opened their porches, and hosted their neighbors. Clifton Anderson, the owner of Trenton Brakes on Martin Luther King Boulevard, was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
Woman found stabbed to death inside minivan in West Philadelphia
Officers found the victim, a woman in her early 30s, in the passenger seat of a gold Honda Odyssey.
Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter
WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
Comments / 0