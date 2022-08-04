ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Main Line Estate Owned by Daughter of Soap Opera Icon Lists for $4M

A sprawling farm estate in Berwyn with guest cottages, a "party barn," and stables that once served as the staging area for the Devon Horse Show is on the market for $3.95 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. Located at 1135 Sugartown Road, the 9-acre property previously known as Blackburn...
BERWYN, PA
thesource.com

GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage

GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Ambler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
NJ.com

Beauty to the Block brings the heat to Trenton

Diane Bellamy says when she opened In His Image Hair Studio in Trenton with her husband Antonio five years ago, she included a plan to bring “beauty to the block” by setting aside a day each year to offer free hairstyles for the needy. “I knew this is...
TRENTON, NJ
PhillyBite

Crumbl Cookies is OPEN in Cherry Hill

- The new location of Crumbl Cookies is now open in Cherry Hill. The company has been growing like crazy, thanks to social media marketing and various flavors. The brand's Cherry Hill location will open on February 22nd and will have a soft opening on Friday and Saturday. The bakery will serve its signature cookies in six different flavors and rotate a variety of flavors.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Vineland hosts 5th Food Trucks on the Ave Festival

(VINELAND, NJ) -- Come hungry as the Food Trucks on The Ave festival returns to downtown Vineland for the fifth year on Sunday, August 21, rain or shine, from 11:00am to 7:00pm, at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard. It will feature over 20 food trucks, and a packed line-up of continuous entertainment and activities. Admission is free.
VINELAND, NJ
Person
Kevin Hoover
Person
Neil Simon
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Philadelphia Couple’s Dream Wedding Nearly Derailed After $20,000 Check Stolen From Collection Box

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia couple’s dream wedding set for this weekend was nearly derailed after a $20,000 check meant for a caterer never made it to the business. The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people to be on the lookout for mail theft. Temple alums Cara Graeff and Conor Lyons are tying the knot at a big 240-person wedding in Philly on Saturday. “We’ve been together for eight years nearly so we’ve kind of waiting a while,” Graeff said. The most expensive check they wrote for their big day was about $20,000 to their catering company. “It was the biggest payment we had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
WDEL 1150AM

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week

A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
WILMINGTON, DE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Playhouse
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Four Wards Celebrate National Night Out

With over 30 different spots on the list for National Night Out (NNO), Trenton erupted into a festival across the city; with barbeques and music, Trenton residents gathered their things, opened their porches, and hosted their neighbors. Clifton Anderson, the owner of Trenton Brakes on Martin Luther King Boulevard, was...
TRENTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
MyChesCo

Mother Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Beating Daughter

WEST CHESER, PA — After pleading guilty to kidnapping, aggravated assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child, Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft this week sentenced 33-year-old Julianne Lewis of West Chester to 28-56 years in prison, announced Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. The defendant was charged along with her boyfriend, Dimitrios Moscharis, with the brutal beating, abuse and neglect of her 9-year-old daughter in 2020. Moscharis died in Chester County Prison in 2021 awaiting trial. The victim spent several months recovering at Nemours/AI DuPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

