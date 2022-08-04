ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence

WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence. WRAL Investigates "ShotsSpotter", a controversial gunshot-tracking program coming this month to Durham. Experts who have been tracking the impact of the program weigh in: Will it be enough to reduce violence in our community?.
DURHAM, NC
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city

Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling.
DURHAM, NC
Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home

Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home. A procession carrying Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman leaves ECU Medical in Greenville and goes to Shumate Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley. The route will be from U.S. Route 264 to U.S. Route 301 to Interstate 795 to U.S. Route 117 South to the funeral home located at 2873 U.S. 117.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
17-year-old shot, killed at Nash County party

Melito Armstrong Jr. was shot in the chest and died. His mother, Quatelia Stevenson, said Armstrong had recently turned 17 in July.
NASH COUNTY, NC
Fayetteville Woodpeckers host first Back-to-School Bash

This is the first year for the Fayetteville Woodpecker's Back to School Bash, but organizer's said it won't be the last.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill

Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill.
DURHAM, NC
Full Interview: Fayetteville man speaks to WRAL about retrieving his sisters' remains from Philadelphia after legal battle

Full Interview: Fayetteville man speaks to WRAL about retrieving his sisters' remains from Philadelphia after legal battle. Lionell Dotson spoke with WRAL News about the legal battle and frusterations he's had with the city of Fayetteville while trying to retrieve the remains of his sisters, who were killed in a 1985 police bombing.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Crash closes I-440 West near I-40 in Raleigh

A crash has closed Interstate 440 West near I-40 in Raleigh. The traffic is getting diverted at Poole Road.
RALEIGH, NC

