WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence
WRAL Investigates whether gunshot-tracking technology actually reduces violence. WRAL Investigates "ShotsSpotter", a controversial gunshot-tracking program coming this month to Durham. Experts who have been tracking the impact of the program weigh in: Will it be enough to reduce violence in our community?
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling.
Downtown Durham business owners urge city to address attacks from homeless people
Downtown Durham business owners urge city to address attacks from homeless people. Local business owners in downtown Durham say that attacks from homeless people are
Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home
Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home. A procession carrying Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman leaves ECU Medical in Greenville and goes to Shumate Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley. The route will be from U.S. Route 264 to U.S. Route 301 to Interstate 795 to U.S. Route 117 South to the funeral home located at 2873 U.S. 117.
Durham restaurant owners claim group of homeless people are threatening customers, exposing themselves
Durham, N.C. — Restaurant managers in downtown Durham are claiming that a group of homeless people are assaulting employees, threatening customers and exposing themselves. Local business owners say that the behavior in downtown goes beyond standard panhandling tactics. Several owners brought up their concerns to the Durham City Council...
17-year-old shot, killed at Nash County party
Melito Armstrong Jr. was shot in the chest and died. His mother, Quatelia Stevenson, said Armstrong had recently turned 17 in July.
Fayetteville Woodpeckers host first Back-to-School Bash
This is the first year for the Fayetteville Woodpecker's Back to School Bash, but organizer's said it won't be the last.
Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill
Restaurant Ratings: Church's Chicken, Don Beto's Tacos, Bonefish Grill.
'I can finally rid them of the city that helped murder them': Two Black girls killed in Philadelphia police bombing to be laid to rest in Fayetteville burial
Fayetteville, N.C. — Lionell Dotson has grown up in Fayetteville without his two older sisters. "I never got to hold my sisters' hands, I never got to hear their voices," he said. "I never got to grow up with them." They were killed in a bombing less than 40...
Full Interview: Fayetteville man speaks to WRAL about retrieving his sisters' remains from Philadelphia after legal battle
Full Interview: Fayetteville man speaks to WRAL about retrieving his sisters' remains from Philadelphia after legal battle. Lionell Dotson spoke with WRAL News about the legal battle and frusterations he's had with the city of Fayetteville while trying to retrieve the remains of his sisters, who were killed in a 1985 police bombing.
Crash closes I-440 West near I-40 in Raleigh
A crash has closed Interstate 440 West near I-40 in Raleigh. The traffic is getting diverted at Poole Road.
Arrests made in shooting of 19-year-old outside Fayetteville motel
Arrests made in shooting of 19-year-old outside Fayetteville motel. Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend
