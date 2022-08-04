ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI looking for man who robbed Evanston bank with knife

By Andy Koval
 4 days ago

EVANSTON, Ill. — The FBI is asking the public’s help with identifying a man who robbed a bank with a knife in Evanston Wednesday.

At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at a Huntington Bank branch, located in the 2400 block of West Howard.

The FBI said a white man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, 5’5″ to 5’9″, with short blond hair and possible reddish brown facial hair.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money after displaying a knife.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, black sunglasses, a black sweatshirt with the outline of a Puma, blue pants, a blue face mask and gray gloves.

The man is currently at-large.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at tips.fbi.gov .

