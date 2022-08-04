TikTok Video Shows Sad State of The Newburgh Mall

Read on wrrv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
Hair-Raising Surprise Found in One Hudson Valley Pond
Yikes.....not something you'd like to run into while swimming. I was looking on Facebook the other day and came across a post that reminded me of something straight out of a scary film. It took me a second to really see what was going on, but some kind of frightening creature was hiding under a rock in one Hudson Valley pond. ICK....
He’s/She’s a 10 BUT… Hudson Valley Edition
It's one of the few TikTok trends we had to jump on and give it a little Hudson Valley twist. If you've been on social media the last few weeks you might have seen a rating system being thrown around. For example, the rating statement would start with he or she and then continue "are a (number 1 through 10) BUT..." and you have to fill in the blank. Then another person will respond with either a higher or lower number than you gave them.
Is This Convincing Violinist in Fishkill Scamming Us?
It is a sight that we have been seeing a lot lately in the news and on social media. Men and women are setting up in parking lots and playing an electric violin while asking for tips. They aren't begging but are they really playing the violin? Or are they...
1st In The Tri-State ‘Posing Room’ Opens at Hudson Valley, New York Gym
A gym in the Hudson Valley is the first in the Tri-state to offer a private posing room for members and non-members. On Wednesday, Gold's Gym in Middletown unleashed its private posing room, which according to company officials is the first in the Tri-state. Gold's Gym in Middletown, New York...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Sketchy’ Men Reportedly ‘Attempt To Grab Someone’s Kid’ At Hudson Valley, NY Target
Police investigated reports of several people following a woman and her child inside Target in the Hudson Valley. Residents say this isn't the first time this has happened. Over the weekend, police in Dutchess County confirmed they investigated a number of reports of several people following a woman and her child through a store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
The Great Pumpkin Spice Release Date Race in the Hudson Valley
We know, we know....middle of the longest heatwave the Hudson Valley has seen in a long time and here we are talking about pumpkin spice lattes. Maybe this will bring a cold front into the area? One can only hope. We've been following an internet leak about one of the...
10 Crazy Items You Can Buy at Mark Ruffalo’s Hudson Valley Store
You may be surprised to learn that Mark Ruffalo and his wife own a shop in the Hudson Valley that sells some pretty eclectic items. Celebrity-owned businesses have become quite common in the Hudson Valley. From the Snooki Shop in Beacon run by the Jersey Shore star to Samuel's in Rhinebeck which is co-owned by Paul Rudd, Hollywood stars have not only made the Hudson Valley their home but have also become part of the local economy.
Best Place to Get Chicken Wings in NY is in the Hudson Valley
I can feel the hate already from Buffalo right now, but I am not sorry, the Hudson Valley truly is the best place to eat chicken wings in all of New York, and I'll tell you why. First of all, the Hudson Valley is central for commerce and cultural integration in the state. We sit perfectly between the Capital Region and New York City. Not to mention, the Culinary Institute of America resides in Hyde Park, New York. We receive so much traffic from people from all over due to that. People come in and introduce their styles of sauces, spices, recipes and more. Honestly, this could be said about most cuisine, but there seems to be something special about the chicken wing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda Drops in Rhinebeck, New York Shop
The Hudson Valley region of New York is a hot spot for celebrities. What is it about this area? Do they live here? Are they working? Are they getting away from the city for a few days? Whatever the reason may be, there is one spot in particular where big stars seem to be flocking too and it is a small shop in Rhinebeck.
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
Aquatic Plant Interfering with Hudson Valley Waterways
Over the past couple of months we have had the pleasure of being outside more. Hudson Valley residents have been happier to be outdoors, in the fresh air and exploring what all of the counties have to offer. While being outside, we have been able to come across many paths....
Where Can You Join the Famed Appalachian Trail in the Hudson Valley?
If you consider yourself an outdoors person and spend time in the Hudson Valley, you probably spend every weekend out on a trail or on a lake enjoying yourself. Have you ever thought about walking or hiking the Appalachian Trail?. The Appalachian Trail is one of the longest trails in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Awesome Dutchess County Stores You May Not Know About
One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, and the Hudson Valley is full of cool little stores. I’ve discovered that there are some awesome stores right here in Dutchess County, and I’m not talking about expensive boutiques. I’m talking about locally owned stores that fit just about everybody’s budget. Stores with local products, fun stuff, treasures, and even food.
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County
I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine
There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Valley Grandmother Killed In 3-Car Crash in New York
A great-grandmother from the Hudson Valley was killed in a three-car accident that shut down a major road in the region for several hours. Over the weekend police in Dutchess County confirmed a three-car fatal crash in the Town of Wappinger. Fatal 3-Car Crash in Town of Wappinger, Dutchess County,...
Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
It has been a miserably hot summer. One of the best ways to cool off is with some tasty ice cream but one of America's favorite ice cream treats is going to be discontinued soon. One local candy shop has decided to fill the void for many ice cream lovers.
Late Summer Glamping in the Catskills, New York
I think I have found a perfect place to run away to for rest and relaxation. Tell me that this Wagon in the woods doesn't remind you of Dorothy running away from home in the Wizard of OZ. It's like they recreated Professor Marvel's home to a tee. This adorably...
Watch Out for the Free Money Scam Circulating in New York
Well, another scam has reached the Hudson Valley and this one is about you being able to grab free money. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office shared the news of the latest scam on their Facebook page yesterday. The current scam involves the idea that you can receive Government Grants. According...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 12