Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder

SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
#Murder#Memphis Police#Shooting#Police Dept#Violent Crime
WREG

Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

17-year-old shot overnight in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police Department dispatch says the teen was shot on Simpson Avenue near Latham Street. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information has been released...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis woman charged with attempted murder after road rage shooting along I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to run a man off the interstate, then fired shots at his car. According to Memphis Police, about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the victim was driving westbound on I-240 near Mount Moriah when a woman in a Kia Soul nearly ran him off the road and into a wall. Investigators said the victim passed the Soul, and then she tried to run him off the road again. They said he got a picture of the Soul, then saw the woman with a gun. Investigators said the victim took the Mount Moriah exit, but heard his windows shatter. He drove to the Mount Moriah police precinct, where investigators found a bullet inside his car.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
