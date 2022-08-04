Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Wanted murder suspect charged after separate shooting injures 2 in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A murder suspect is behind bars after one man was shot and killed and two others injured during two separate shootings. On May 27, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gaither Street. Officers found a man suffering multiple gunshot...
Man indicted in ex-girlfriend’s death; left dying victim at hospital ER entrance
Man allegedly shot into own car during attempted theft at gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting into his own car after someone jumped inside it at a gas station. On Aug. 9, Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to a shooting at a Valero gas station in the 2800 block of S. Perkins just before 1 a.m.
Woman detained after man shot multiple times in Fox Meadows, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police detained a woman for questioning following a shooting in Fox Meadows Tuesday evening. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) received a call about a shooting in the 5900 block of Hazards Cove just after 6:30 p.m. A man had been shot multiple times, police said....
PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder
SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)
17-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being shot in South Memphis. The gunfire happened early Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Simpson. Memphis Police said they received a call at 1:20 a.m. Officers found the teen and transported her to Le Bonheur...
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend during argument, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument. On Aug. 4, officers with the Covington Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Hill Avenue after receiving a call about a woman that had been shot in her home.
FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital
Memphis Police release pictures of suspects in deadly shooting at Motel 6
17-year-old shot overnight in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police Department dispatch says the teen was shot on Simpson Avenue near Latham Street. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information has been released...
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
Man shot to death near motel in Northeast Memphis, police say
Man allegedly carjacked vehicle, led police on chase while owner clung to window
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle with the owner inside. On Aug. 6, a Memphis Police officer responded to a carjacking at Quince Road/Mt. Moriah Road around 12:15 a.m. The officer was en route to a call on Getwell Road when they saw...
Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer. “One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie. The […]
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Monday night, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Monday night in Memphis. Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to Millbranch and Crimson around 8:30 p.m. They found two male victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to Regional One in...
Memphis woman charged with attempted murder after road rage shooting along I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged with attempted murder after police said she tried to run a man off the interstate, then fired shots at his car. According to Memphis Police, about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, the victim was driving westbound on I-240 near Mount Moriah when a woman in a Kia Soul nearly ran him off the road and into a wall. Investigators said the victim passed the Soul, and then she tried to run him off the road again. They said he got a picture of the Soul, then saw the woman with a gun. Investigators said the victim took the Mount Moriah exit, but heard his windows shatter. He drove to the Mount Moriah police precinct, where investigators found a bullet inside his car.
Teen dies after drowning reported at Parkway Village apartments, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after drowning early Tuesday morning at a pool in Parkway Village. Memphis Fire officials responded to a report of a drowning at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive at 6:10 a.m. The person was pronounced dead, MFD...
MPD releases photos of suspects wanted after man shot near Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos of suspects wanted in connection with a weekend shooting Downtown. On Sunday, Aug. 7, Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at B.B. King and Beale Street around 3:20 a.m. A man was beaten and then shot by a group of unknown...
MPD officer pinned between vehicles during traffic stop; suspect on the run, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is on the run after reportedly pinning a Memphis Police between two cars during a traffic stop. Officers initiated a traffic stop on an Infiniti in the 1500 block of Kirby at 2:04 a.m. According to MPD, as officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
