Fire crews working 1.17-acre brush fire in east Travis County near Blake Manor Road

Man found dead in wooded area near Riata Trace Parkway in NW Austin
A body was found Saturday evening in the woods near Café Eden in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department said several people walking in the area called 911 around 5:14 p.m. to report the body. Crews responded and pronounced the man dead at 5:30 p.m. APD is not currently...
Crews discover body while looking for person who fell off cliff near Mount Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews discovered a body while trying to rescue someone who fell from a cliff near Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, Austin Police Department and STAR Flight responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. While they were searching for the person who fell, they found “an obviously deceased adult patient.”
Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
Fire departments battling brush fires in Hill Country
UPDATE: Blanco County Emergency Management said forward progression of the Smoke Rider fire was stopped late Tuesday night. Multiple task forces with firefighters from Blanco, Hays and Travis Counties are currently on scene, as well as dozers and ground crews from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The containment line is progressing well, Blanco County Emergency Management said.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
Single-vehicle crash on MoPac near Duval Road leaves one dead
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Multiple homes evacuated due to wildland fire in Wimberley
The fire is in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
Enchanted Rock to reopen, Pedernales Falls State Park remains closed due to nearby wildfires
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area said it is reopening Thursday after being shut down temporarily because of nearby wildfires.
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs area this summer
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Storm Rider Fire, has burned through an estimated 200 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. Approximately three hours after original reports came in, the forest service was still reporting 0% containment (last updated at 4:13 p.m.).The cause of the burn is still under investigation, according to the Incident Information System.
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
One dead, another injured after shooting in downtown Austin
The Austin Police Department was on the scene investigating the shooting.
Crews fighting several fires in Central Texas
Crews are fighting several fires in KXAN's viewing area including in Travis and Blanco Counties. Here's what we know about those fires.
Hays Co. deputies arrest man wanted on 17 counts of vehicle burglary
The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested the 18th fugitive off the county Crimestoppers most wanted list. 23-year-old Jeremy Rasco is accused of 17 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of credit card abuse, and two counts of theft of a firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays...
APD looking for man tied to criminal mischief after road rage
APD said when officers at a gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, two drivers had been involved in "a disturbance." APD said the incident "escalated and resulted in damage to one vehicle."
2 taken to hospital after crash involving concrete truck in northwest Austin
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS' Twitter.
TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
Mobile home evictions underway in south Austin
In one south Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
