Monroe County, PA

Two convicted for distributing drugs resulting in death

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce two people were found guilty to conspire to distribute herion and fentanyl which resulted in death.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas,
47, both of Stroudsburg were found guilty for a December 2020 death of a 32-year-old Monroe County man.

Investigators say Johnson and Nickas were also found guilty of aiding and abetting each other on December 10, 2020, distribution of heroin and fentanyl, resulting in that death.

The maximum penalty for these charges is life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

US Attorney: Pair Found Guilty of Distributing Fentanyl That Caused Death

