Parkwood man arrested after allegedly attacking daughter over cell phone charger

Stay away from Mud Lake in Ocala National ForestEvie M.Ocala, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced to jail time in attack on woman who fled to pool to seek help
A resident of The Villages has been sentenced to nine months in jail as the result of an attack in which a woman fled to a swimming pool to seek help. Michael Joseph Dimaulo, 43, who lives at 212 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court on charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence by strangulation and intimidation. He was given credit for 188 days already served in jail.
villages-news.com
Lakeside Landings man escapes prosecution in arrest involving ‘hard to control’ child
A Lakeside Landings man is poised to escape prosecution in connection with a 2020 arrest involving a child he described as “hard to control.”. Craig Laurence Martin, 51, had been arrested in May 2020 on a felony charge of child abuse. However, last month in Sumter County Court, Judge Mary Hatcher signed off on a document indicating the case will not be prosecuted.
Leesburg police find woman dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police are investigating what led to the death of a woman in the 1200 block of Penn Street Monday morning. Police responded to a suspicious incident around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call from friends that they believed their 37-year-old friend could be dead. When...
WESH
Deputies: Lake County man struck 4 children, tried to take infant from birthday party
LEESBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested over the weekend following an incident that took place at a Lake County birthday party in May. According to court documents, 30-year-old Joshua Atkins has been arrested for multiple counts of battery. Witnesses told deputies that Atkins was behaving "erratically" when he...
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman transferred to Lake County Jail after fracas with child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman was transferred over the weekend to the Lake County Jail after a fracas with a child set in motion legal proceedings that led to her being held without bond. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held at the jail in Tavares on a probation...
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced in golf cart DUI after reportedly drinking at Cody’s
A Villager has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after reportedly drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Lake Sumter Landing and then found sleeping at the wheel of his golf cart. Michael William Fuller, 61, of the Village of Pine Ridge, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter...
villages-news.com
Village of Poinciana woman to lose license after overturning her golf cart
A Village of Poinciana woman will lose her driver’s license after overturning her golf cart in a crash earlier this year. Michelle Lynn Cangelosi, 50, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
fox35orlando.com
1 shot while riding in car in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies said a person riding in a vehicle in Orlando was shot by someone in another vehicle early Monday,according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they received a call for shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. at Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial...
villages-news.com
Villager who got lost while driving home loses license as result of DUI arrest
A Village of Caroline resident who got lost on her way home will lose her license as the result of a drunk driving arrest. Tracy Ann Allen, 52, pleaded no contest last month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to the loss of her license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Village of DeLuna resident won’t be prosecuted in police pursuit
A Village of DeLuna resident won’t be prosecuted in connection with a police pursuit last year which ended with him being tasered. The prosecutor’s office announced July 27 that no information will be filed with regard to 70-year-old Jesse Ray Eger on charges of fleeing to elude arrest and resisting arrest.
click orlando
1 shot to death in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police look for leads from public after woman fatally shot in laundry room
The Leesburg Police Department is looking for leads from the public after a woman was fatally shot in the laundry room of a home. Officers responded at 2:39 a.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Penn Street, in reference to a report of a suspicious incident. A caller advised that a “friend,” a 37-year-old female, had been found dead. When officers arrived they discovered the deceased woman was laying on the floor of an attached converted laundry room. The woman appeared to have been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Lakeland man charged with murdering his roommate in their apartment
The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
WESH
FHP: Multiple people hurt in 2-vehicle crash, fire in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Fire responded to both a two-vehicle crash and fire Sunday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says the scene was located on County Road 419 and happened around 5:30 p.m. near Snow Hill Road. Troopers say the crash was a T-Bone crash and one vehicle didn't yield...
westorlandonews.com
Deadly Weapons, Drugs Seized from Orlando Residence
Orlando police have been very active keeping the community safe, with another discovery of deadly weapons and drugs earlier this week. The Orlando Police Department announced that six firearms, multiple other weapons, 1.5 pounds of THC and felony amounts of cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine were located within the residence. Here’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital
Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
villages-news.com
Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman jailed without bond in wake of alleged attack on child
A Lake Sumter Apartment Homes woman has been jailed in the wake of an alleged attack on a child at her apartment complex. Samantha Dawn Nelson, 32, was being held without bond Wednesday following her arrest on a Lake County warrant charging her with violating her probation. Nelson had been...
ocala-news.com
Ocala teen accused of stealing pickup truck, handgun
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he admitted to stealing a pickup truck and a firearm that was inside the vehicle. On Friday, July 29, two Ocala Police Department officers responded to the intersection of NE 3rd Street and E Silver Springs Boulevard in reference to a Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen. Upon arrival, the male victim who owns the truck told the officers that his handgun was also inside the vehicle.
click orlando
Deputies defuse domestic disturbance at Orange County resort, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday said its deputies and hostage negotiators spent that morning coming to a peaceful resolution of a domestic disturbance in a resort not far from Lake Buena Vista. Deputies responded at 5:08 a.m. to Grand Beach by Diamond...
