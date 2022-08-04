Read on www.penbaypilot.com
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for RSU 20 board meeting Aug. 11
SEARSPORT — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 20 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the SDMHS cafetorium. Livestreaming will be available. 1. Call to order. a. Election of BOD Chair. b. Election of BOD...
mainebiz.biz
Women to Watch: Kristine Logan is piloting Brunswick Landing toward new destinations
In January, Kristine Logan began work as executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, a municipal corporation that’s guiding transformation of the former Naval Air Station Brunswick into a thriving community of businesses and homes, Brunswick Landing. But Logan’s commitment to that mission goes deeper than her new job.
penbaypilot.com
Hand, heart and steel: ‘El Faro’ memorial nears completion; dedication ceremony planned for September
ROCKLAND — The hand is carved from metal, but it is Jay Sawyer’s hand. Intricately carved details raised in permanent salute from an empty maritime uniform have been lovingly crafted by this Warren sculptor, who not only put his heart into his work for the victims of El Faro, but also used his hand as the mold for the salute. For the faceless female that will stand beside the male, Sawyer’s daughter lent her own hand.
wabi.tv
Family of wild blueberry farmers work to carry on Maine tradition
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - The 6th & 7th of August is Wild Blueberry Weekend in the state of Maine. For the families that harvest these berries it’s more than a job but rather a way of life. If you get the chance to take a hayride tour of Ridgeberry...
penbaypilot.com
Why I’m voting for Denise Munger for Rockport Select Board August 30
Denise is a hard worker. When she was on the Select Board she thoroughly read the information presented by the Town as well as researched outstanding questions. She continues to listen to input from residents and paid serious attention to testimony that came before the SB. She makes decisions based on the information and realities at hand. She is good for her word.
penbaypilot.com
Aug. 6 update: Midcoast adds 28 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
‘Summer Breeze’ chosen as Belfast Harbor Fest 2022 graphic
“Summer Breeze,” an oil painting by Searsport artist Sandy Dolan, the Belfast Chamber of Commerce “Artist of the Year’ in 2018, has been selected to be the event graphic of Belfast Rotary Club’s 2022 Belfast Harbor Fest. The image will appear on Harbor Fest souvenir items, posters and fliers. It will also be featured in a live auction during “Evening by the Bay,” the Friday, Aug. 19 event that kicks off this year’s three-day Harbor Fest.
mainernews.com
Central Maine’s Powers
Thirteen years ago I moved with my partner, Vaughan, and our son, River, from an unaffordable, 900-square-foot apartment in Bozeman, Montana, my home state, to Pittsfield, a Central Maine town about halfway between Waterville and Bangor along Interstate 95. We loaded our belongings into the bed of a Dodge diesel pick-up that ran on scavenged fryer oil and drove across the country to a house that’d been vacant for more than a year, save the mice nesting in the toaster. Inherited from Vaughan’s grandparents, the three-bedroom, two-story Colonial was fully furnished in rural Maine style, down to the worn linens, six rolls of Scotch tape, empty collectible bottles of Jim Beam and Wild Turkey, and dozens of canning jars in the cellar still filled with unidentifiable food. Since we arrived, I’ve given birth to two more sons in the room at the front of the house 20 feet from the spur by which roughly 7,000 cars and trucks pass daily between I-95 and “downtown.” Their placentas are buried beneath a young black walnut tree that will someday shade the road.
penbaypilot.com
Frances A. Keene, obituary
ROCKLAND — Frances A. Keene, 94, died peacefully, Friday July 29, 2022 at Bartlett Woods in Rockland. Born in Rockland, July 7, 1928 she was the daughter of Carlton and Sally Ramsey Snow. She was educated locally, graduating from Rockland High School. Following high school, Frances married her childhood...
penbaypilot.com
29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta Aug. 13
Calling all "person-powered" watercraft paddlers and rowers to the 29th annual Boothbay Region YMCA Rowgatta! The event, which encompasses approximately ninw nautical miles is this Saturday, Aug. 13. We start at 9 a.m. from the Knickercane Landing on Barters Island Road to circumnavigate the island finishing back at Knickercane. The...
penbaypilot.com
Alice Crie Knight, obituary
ROCKLAND — Alice MacKay Crie Knight, 88, died at home peacefully on a beautiful sunny morning Aug. 1, 2022. Born in her beloved hometown of Rockland, on December 19, 1933 to Ernest Kelley Crie and Mildred Oxton Crie. Alice was educated in Rockland and a proud member of the...
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor residents rally around newborn
BAR HARBOR — When Bar Harbor residents Derrick Harrison and Sara Levine welcomed their baby into the world, they never expected to spend their first month as parents in and out of hospital rooms while their newborn recovers from open heart surgery. In just two weeks, more than 225...
Central Maine Residents Complain Of Litter & Feces Left At Pond
There are so many great things about living in the State of Maine - the people, the cool small towns, and, of course, the scenery. Much of the state is nearly untouched pristine wilderness. However, sometimes, people just feel the need to ruin it for others. According to WGME, the...
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
Down East
3 New Maine Novels for Your Summer Reading List
Home for the summer from his chichi boarding school, Damariscotta native Andrew is dismayed to find his dad has secured him a job at the (fictional) Thatch Lobster Pound. The work is grueling, and his boss, Ed, just two years his senior, never misses a chance to chide Andrew about his comparatively cushy upbringing. Andrew can’t wait to escape Maine; Ed is quite content to live and work on the midcoast, as have generations of Thatches before him. Even before Andrew quits, there’s no love lost between the two.
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: Rockport Select Board Candidate Denise Munger
The Town of Rockport will be holding a Special Municipal Election Tuesday, August 30, to fill an unexpired term for the Select Board. The vacancy was held by John Strand, who has resigned. The term will expire on the June election of 2024. The polls will be open at the Town Office from noon to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available August 1. The last date to get an absentee ballot will be at the close of the business day on Thursday, August 25. All absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on election day, August 30.
wagmtv.com
Versant Power Distribution Rate Request
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant Power announced they are seeking the rate change to continue maintaining and improving customers access to electricity in Northern and Eastern Maine. They are looking to seek this change in distribution rates beginning in the summer of 2023. Versant says they plan to use...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
How to be cool: Five Islands
“Real Feel” temperature Sunday, 99 degrees! Cray! Cray!. One “beat-the-heat for a little while” strategy is to head to the Five Isands Lobster Shack on Georgetown island. Prettiest little harbor with real lobster fishers (There are lobster-women, you know), an ice cream shack featuring Gifford’s (the REAL thing), and beer. Here’s a video, see for yourself. https://fiveislandslobster.com/videos/
penbaypilot.com
E. Leslie Merry Jr., service and obituary
E. Leslie Merry Jr., 72, of Swanville, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Brooks Pentecostal Church in Brooks, Maine. Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home Belfast, Maine. Memories and condolences may be...
