Jeannette, PA

wtae.com

One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. At least four people were hospitalized after an apparent shooting incident along the 1500 block of Brighton...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
DUQUESNE, PA
wtae.com

Dump truck overturns in Wilkins Township

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Wilkins Township where a dump truck has overturned. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sky 4 with Action Cam is flying over the scene. The dump truck can be seen on its side in the 800 block of Larimer Avenue. The contents of the truck has spilled out onto the road and in front of a home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 5500 block of Jackson Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim told police a vehicle pulled up and a man got out and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Vigil held for driver killed in garbage truck crash

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Family and friends of the driver killed in agarbage truck crash involving two homes held a vigil Saturday night. Forty-seven-year-old Dana Rodericks was driving a Big's Sanitation truck early Tuesday morning driving on Jefferson Street. Allegheny County Police believe Rodericks was attempting to turn onto Patton Street when the truck flipped over and hit two homes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS News

One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning

No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
BRENTWOOD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: The human toll of homicide

Jim Morton knows a lot about homicide — maybe too much. Morton retired three years ago after 46 years with the Allegheny County Police Department. For 28 of those years, he worked homicides, rising to head the division and finally serving as assistant superintendent of detectives. Even as a supervisor he still went to homicide scenes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two males shot in Homewood South

PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot in Homewood South early Saturday morning. Pittsburgh Zone 5 police officers responded to a nine-round ShotSpotter alert around 4:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Formosa Way. Officers found a crime scene but no victims at the location. Shortly afterward, two male gunshot...
PITTSBURGH, PA

