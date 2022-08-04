Read on www.wtae.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania lottery ticket worth $1 million sold recently, but winner hasn't come forward yetKristen WaltersGreensburg, PA
170-year-old Pennsylvania building to be repurposed as luxury nightlife spotKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Group of people opened fire on crowd in Pittsburgh area, injuring 4 teens
A shooting that took place Saturday night in Allegheny County has left four teenagers injured and police searching for suspects. Duquesne and county Housing Authority Police were called to the Orchard Park Housing Community at 9:40 p.m. for multiple reports of gunfire and injuries, according to a statement from Allegheny County police.
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
wtae.com
One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. At least four people were hospitalized after an apparent shooting incident along the 1500 block of Brighton...
4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Dump truck overturns in Wilkins Township
Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Wilkins Township where a dump truck has overturned. The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sky 4 with Action Cam is flying over the scene. The dump truck can be seen on its side in the 800 block of Larimer Avenue. The contents of the truck has spilled out onto the road and in front of a home.
wtae.com
Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Sunday on the 5500 block of Jackson Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim told police a vehicle pulled up and a man got out and...
Pittsburgh Police Capture Rapist Suspect in Multiple Assaults
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old male from South...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County
A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Vigil held for driver killed in garbage truck crash
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Family and friends of the driver killed in agarbage truck crash involving two homes held a vigil Saturday night. Forty-seven-year-old Dana Rodericks was driving a Big's Sanitation truck early Tuesday morning driving on Jefferson Street. Allegheny County Police believe Rodericks was attempting to turn onto Patton Street when the truck flipped over and hit two homes.
PSP investigating shooting at Aliquippa Police Department building
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are asking for help finding the person who fired shots at a police building more than a month ago. Investigators say just after 12:01 a.m. on July 1, someone fired multiple rounds at the police station in Aliquippa. “I’m just so angry about the...
Police arrest suspect in this morning’s McKeesport shooting, victim shot in head
McKEESPORT, Pa. — Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in McKeesport that left one man in the hospital Saturday morning. 20-year-old Davon Blue from Homestead was taken into custody Saturday evening. Authorities responded to a scene in McKeesport at around 11:06 a.m. this...
CBS News
One rescued after vehicle accident on I-376
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was rescued on Interstate 376 Saturday afternoon after a vehicle accident pinned him in the driver's seat. "At approximately 12:45 today, 302 was alerted for a vehicle accident with possible entrapment," the fire company's Facebook post read. "Crews arrived to find 1 male pinned in driver's seat. Crews extricated the patient by removing the front and rear doors along with the B post. The patient was subsequently transported to the hospital conscious and alert."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning
No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: The human toll of homicide
Jim Morton knows a lot about homicide — maybe too much. Morton retired three years ago after 46 years with the Allegheny County Police Department. For 28 of those years, he worked homicides, rising to head the division and finally serving as assistant superintendent of detectives. Even as a supervisor he still went to homicide scenes.
Two officers injured during incident on Pittsburgh’s South Side
PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh police officers were injured while responding to an incident in Pittsburgh’s South Side. Allegheny County dispatchers issued police, fire and EMS personnel to the intersection of 11th Street and East Carson Street for reports of a man who was acting violently and making threats.
Red Cross: All residents of 8-story building displaced after fire in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — The Red Cross is helping multiple residents who were displaced from an apartment building after a fire in Braddock. Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Braddock Avenue at approximately 1:49 p.m. Sunday. After arriving at the scene, crews worked...
2 males shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot overnight in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh police, responding officers arrived on the scene of a nine-round ShotSpotter alert in the 7200 block of Formosa Way just before 4:30 a.m. Police said there was a crime scene but no victims...
wtae.com
Two males shot in Homewood South
PITTSBURGH — Two males were shot in Homewood South early Saturday morning. Pittsburgh Zone 5 police officers responded to a nine-round ShotSpotter alert around 4:30 a.m. in the 7200 block of Formosa Way. Officers found a crime scene but no victims at the location. Shortly afterward, two male gunshot...
Suspect Involved in May Triple Shooting in Pittsburgh Arrested
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested a suspect in a triple shooting that...
Police make arrest in non-fatal shooting of 2 teens in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in Thursday’s non-fatal shooting of two teenaged girls in Homewood. According to police, 20-year-old Temani Lewis of Wilkinsburg has been arrested for the shooting of two 18-year-old victims. PREVIOUS STORY: 2 teenage girls taken to hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s...
Comments / 0