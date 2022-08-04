Columbus man sentenced for attempting to steal couple's home, rental property

Read on abc6onyourside.com
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.
Police: Suspect injured after attempting to break into car in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for multiple suspects accused of attempting to break into a vehicle and exchanging gunfire with a man Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police Sgt. Collins Kane said officers received calls of shots fired in the 200 block of South 21st Street...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects accused of stealing vehicle in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two people who stole a car on the south side. Officers say the two suspects stole a car from a 50-year-old woman on Greenlawn Avenue on July 19, 2022. One of the suspects was seen on footage...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for leads in woman's 2021 murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve the murder of a woman shot and killed in a common area of an apartment. On July 27, 2021, officers found Amber Calloway, 28, in the common area at 736 Doulton Ct. around 9:43 p.m. Paramedics rushed...
Man charged after threatening to kill woman on bus in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man who they said spit on a woman after threatening to kill her while they were on a COTA bus in late July. Police said the incident occurred on July 26 at around 8 a.m. when the 54-year-old woman got on the bus at the […]
Man allegedly stole wallets, phones at Zoombezi Bay
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly stole multiple personal items, including wallets and phones, while at Zoombezi Bay water park in Powell. DCSO states that the thefts took place on July 28 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The suspect allegedly took multiple bags from […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Manhunt continues for homicide suspect in Pike Co. who has stolen car, gun
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies in Pike County are continuing their search this weekend for a wanted man in connection to a homicide. Sheriff Tracy D. Evans says that Charles Jeffrey Meddock, 50, is sought for questioning in Deric Lansing’s death. Meddock is described as a white male, 5’10”, and 250lbs.
WSYX ABC6
Grand jury declines to indict Union County deputy for fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury chose not to indict a Union County deputy who shot and killed a man who was holding a pellet gun during a domestic incident, the county prosecutor said. Calling it justified, Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips said the law in his...
Man shot at east Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot in east Columbus late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Speedway gas station located on the 6000 block of East Livingston Avenue, according to Columbus police. When officers arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man...
sciotopost.com
Ashville Woman Killed Walking on I-270 in Franklin County
Franklin County – A woman who was struck and killed has been identified as a 50-year-old Ashville Woman. Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the lanes of I-270 East between the exits for I-71 and U.S. 23 at about 5 a.m on Monday.
Suspect identified in February shooting death in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is wanted for the murder of a 19-year-old in the Hilltop neighborhood in February. Columbus police said Friday an arrest warrant has been issued for Josiah Herring, 21. Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Whitehorne Avenue the night of […]
Police: Suspects steal multiple firearms from Gahanna teen during Snapchat meetup
GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a group of suspects who are accused of stealing several firearms and ammunition from a house Wednesday afternoon. The reported robbery happened at a home on Barwood Drive just before 1:20 p.m., according to an incident report filed...
cwcolumbus.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. Officials say a male, adult victim was self-transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he later died. Police received the call about a shooting in the area around 2:45 p.m. The shooting occurred near Frebis Avenue...
WSYX ABC6
Fairfield Co. Sheriff identifies 5 juveniles involved in windshield shattering spree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating several reports of vehicle damage in Violet Township. Between July 28 and August 1, the sheriff's office said it received six reports from drivers who said their windshield was shattered after an oncoming car threw what was believed to be pop cans and water bottles at their vehicle.
WSYX ABC6
Toddler hospitalized after being found unconscious in southeast Columbus pool
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A toddler was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in a pool in southeast Columbus Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at a house located along Mouzon Drive just after 8 p.m. The 3-year-old was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital, according to...
Autopsy report: Death of Gahanna teen found in Big Walnut Creek ruled suicide
GAHANNA, Ohio — The cause of death of a 17-year-old Gahanna boy who was found in Big Walnut Creek earlier this year has been ruled as a suicide, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. The Gahanna Division of Police said Ali Shegow was last seen in February walking...
delawareohiohistory.org
Tour the Historic Jail and Sheriff’s Residence
FREE HISTORIC JAIL TOUR! Every First Friday, from 6-8 pm. Stop by the Historic Jail and Sheriff’s Residence, 20 West Central Ave – behind the historic courthouse, during First Friday for a tour of this amazing building. Brent Carson will be on hand to tell stories about the...
WSAZ
Man shot and killed in southeast Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died early Friday after a shooting in New Plymouth, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday along state Route 328. A man is in custody. No names have been released yet. Keep checking...
sunny95.com
Union Co. deputy cleared in “suicide by cop” shooting
MARYSVILLE – A Union County grand jury has cleared a sheriff’s deputy of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man during a domestic disturbance earlier this year. The panel found that the actions of Deputy Jacob Matejko during the incident on May 30 were justified and that Matthew Todhunter, 33, was attempting to commit “suicide by cop,” Union County Prosecuting Attorney David Phillips said.
