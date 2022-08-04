The Revolution Enduro series came to North Routt for its fourth race of the season and a weekend of backcountry racing in the Nipple Peak area from July 30-31. The race consisted of seven stages split between two days with five stages on day one and two on day two. The first day included over 20 miles of riding and 5,000 feet of elevation gain with the second day covering the final two stages and nearly 18 miles.

