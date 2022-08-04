ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Women’s Rights Rally draws crowd Saturday in Steamboat

A crowd was gathered near the side of Lincoln Avenue on the Routt County Courthouse lawn from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The group, many of whom were teens from Steamboat Springs High School, held colorful, homemade signs bearing slogans such as “we are not ovaryacting” and “my body, my choice.”
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Nurse practitioner serves North Routt neighbors

On a Sunday evening with bad weather, when a young child was suffering from a bad ear ache, nurse practitioner Elizabeth Kirt was there for her North Routt County neighbors. Available seven days a week if needed, Kirt serves local community members as a sort of de facto medical clinic option in North Routt. And, yes, she can make house calls.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com: Record-breaking trout, biggest horse roundup ever

1. Rainbow Gathering cleanup, forest rehabilitation moving slower than expected. The status of cleanup and rehabilitation work at the site of the 50th anniversary Rainbow Gathering in northern Routt County is progressing slowly, according to U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Michael Woodbridge. 2. Never again? Largest wild horse roundup in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Housing the topic for next installment of Seminars at Steamboat

“America’s Dysfunctional Housing Market” is coming to Steamboat Springs on Monday, Aug. 8, as expert Christopher Ptomey leads a presentation for the Seminars at Steamboat. Ptomey is the executive director of the Urban Land Institute’s Terwilliger Center for Housing, and he will join Seminars at Steamboat to discuss...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Police Department welcomes new commander

Steamboat Springs is the smallest community Mark Beckett has ever lived in, but as a police officer with a track record for building trust with the citizens he’s served, the cozy and remote atmosphere may be the perfect fit. “The relationship here is something I’ve never experienced before —...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Talking Green: Water conservation in the Yampa Valley

Using water consciously always makes sense, especially in our community with the Yampa River at its heart. In recent years, we have seen and felt the impacts that lower water flows and rising water temperatures have had on our community. We can all do our part to ensure we are...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Share: Reader photos

Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot &...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Monday Medical: Preventing substance abuse

Editor’s Note: This is part three of a three-part series on substance abuse. Part one covered substance abuse basics, and part two covered steps to recovery. When it comes to preventing substance abuse, it helps to know a little about how the brain works. “The brain is an amazingly...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Absent a fire, Routt County’s largest wildland fire team works to get ahead of next blaze

In the early hours of last year’s Muddy Slide Fire, fire officials were watching multiple aircraft make drops over crowning trees from Routt County Road 16. Unsure of which direction the fire could spread and knowing there were 158 homes within five miles of the fire, Routt County’s Office of Emergency Management issued pre-evacuation orders for the Green Ridge and South Stagecoach areas.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Event producer sought for Steamboat Marathon

The Steamboat Springs Chamber is seeking proposals for an event producer for the 42nd annual Steamboat Marathon, according to a news release. The event consists of a full marathon, half marathon, 10K and fun run, and takes place on the first Sunday of June. The marathon, which runs from North...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Work begins on new playground in downtown Steamboat Springs next week

After supply chain issues delayed the project, work at the new playground at Little Toots Park in downtown Steamboat Springs will soon be underway, according to the city. The park design and colors were selected through a public survey that concluded last fall. However, construction could not start until the proper supplies were acquired.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat athletes pull 4 podiums at Revolution Enduro race in North Routt

The Revolution Enduro series came to North Routt for its fourth race of the season and a weekend of backcountry racing in the Nipple Peak area from July 30-31. The race consisted of seven stages split between two days with five stages on day one and two on day two. The first day included over 20 miles of riding and 5,000 feet of elevation gain with the second day covering the final two stages and nearly 18 miles.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Party rental business puts a bounce in customers’ steps

With a fleet of inflatable attractions, Hayden resident Caleb Cagle kicked off the summer hoping to deliver fun across Northwest Colorado with his new business. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Cagle was setting up a bounce house to entertain children visiting the Hayden Farmers Market. It’s been a busy summer for Cagle, who started Sassquatch Party Rentals and entertained customers at events including the reggae festival in Craig, a private event in Walden a couple of weeks ago, the farmers market in Hayden and a handful of events in Steamboat Springs.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $33M for week of July 29-Aug. 4

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $33.8 million across 33 sales for the week of July 29-Aug. 4. Property Description: 0.49 acres of vacant residential land, Lot 32 at South Shore at Stagecoach. 30620 Lakeshore Trail. Seller: Terrilynn M. Jurich Revocable Trust. Buyer: Hartwood Ranch LLC. Date: July 29, 2022.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dry, hot start to week for Steamboat before more monsoonal rain Thursday

Rain is expected to stay away from the Yampa Valley to start the week, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Forecasters initially thought this weekend could be a wet one, but cold air starting to accumulate near the north pole has worked to straighten out the jet stream and create a regional high pressure system over Colorado, keeping storms away, according to local meteorologist Mike Weissbluth.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

