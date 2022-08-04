ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

NBC Los Angeles

The Aqualillies Will Dive Into a Free Summer Watershow in DTLA

Splashing around in a swimming pool means a little something different to every swimmer who seeks a invigorating experience in a damp and delightful place. You might do some easygoing laps, or a few backstrokes, and sitting on the steps in the shallow end, all to cool down for a minute or two?
LOS ANGELES, CA
hhhistory.com

The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA

Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
MALIBU, CA
City
El Segundo, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

The Top 20 Power Lunch Spots in L.A. Now

A.O.C. Brentwood This Mediterranean mecca is from Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin — key figures behind Hollywood’s favorite philanthropic culinary event, L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade. Angelini The original Fairfax location first gained an industry following thanks in large part to late Hollywood publicist David Horowitz, who would hold court there. A Palisades outpost opened this year.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in Hollywood HistoryThe New L.A. Power Lunch: Longer, Boozier and Still Alive!Will This Avenue Become the Next Hot Block in Los Angeles? E. baldi Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi’s Canon Drive outpost, specializing in Tuscan recipes, is a staple for restaurant row...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Historic Hollyhock House to Reopen to Public Aug. 18

Los Angeles' historic Hollyhock House will reopen to the public on Aug. 18, city officials announced. LA City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony that day to celebrate the return of in-person, self-guided tours. The Department of Cultural Affairs will also host...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Alan Silvestri
NBC Los Angeles

Church Service and Celebration at Bruce's Beach Mark Historic Moment for Family

A celebration including a church service will take place Sunday morning at Bruce's Beach which will mark a special moment for the Bruce family. The pastor leading the church service at Bruce's Beach says it is a celebration not only for the fact that the Bruce family got the land back that belonged to them but also that the city finally did the right thing.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA Legend Pink’s Hot Dogs Is Giving Away Free Chili Dogs All Weekend

Iconic Los Angeles food stand Pink’s Hot Dogs is giving away free chili dogs all weekend long. The La Brea restaurant, known for its dozens of inventive takes on classic LA dogs, is partnering with Amazon’s Prime Video to promote the upcoming series A League of Their Own, and in doing so fans can score no-cost dogs Friday through Sunday. To earn a gratis chili dog, just make sure to be in line between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. (aka “the seventh inning stretch”) Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#The Hollywood Bowl#Back To The Future#Tv Stations#Mcfly#The Gamble House
NBC Los Angeles

Metro Dedicates Hyde Park Station for K Line Set to Open Later This Year

Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape on Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year. The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and 59th Street,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Corona building is future home of private school

A freestanding building in Corona will be home to a Montessori School. The structure, at 4180 Green River Road, was bought for $2.8 million by an Inland Empire investor who wished to remain anonymous, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The seller was an Orange County investor...
CORONA, CA
townandtourist.com

19 Best Hiking Trails in San Bernardino (Peaks And Waterfalls)

San Bernardino is a beautiful Californian city with pleasant weather year-round. The contrast of both mountains and palm trees makes for a striking view. For outdoor recreation enthusiasts, there is plenty of forest and desert land to explore and many hidden gems left to discover. Nearby San Bernardino National Forest...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Entertainment

