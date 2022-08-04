Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools relax COVID-19 protocols

Read on www.wflx.com
Palm Beach County schools let back in this week- Things to know
(WEST PALM BEACH, FL)- The 2022-23 school year officially begins for Palm Beach County students and teachers this Wednesday, August 10th. Concerns over teacher and school bus driver shortages loom, however district officials say all bus routes will be covered by the start of the school year. Palm Beach school...
Police ID man, 67, struck, killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH — For the second time in five days, a man has been struck and killed by a Brightline train. Rodney Bondanella, 67, walked around the crossing gates at MLK Boulevard and was struck by a train at about 2 p.m. Sunday, a Boynton Beach police spokesman said. The train, travelling at...
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO
Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Broward County Hosts Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair
Careers are about to take flight at FLA Live Arena. Broward County will host the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Job Fair at the arena on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The fair, which seeks to fill an unspecified number of airport and aviation jobs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fire in St. Lucie County leads to the evacuation of four blocks of homes
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 21 acre brushfire led to the evacuation of four blocks of houses in Fort Pierce on Saturday afternoon. Several St. Lucie Fire District units arrived at the Morningside Community off of Orange Ave at around 3 p.m. Firefighters said at least four blocks...
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
Humanity and hostility: Pompano Beach’s homeless population benefits from a wealth of generosity, but not every hand is a helping one
Pompano Beach – Gena Smith knows more than most what it’s like to finally get a shower after weeks of going without. “It made me feel like I was somebody,” said Smith, who was homeless for nearly four years. “I was ready to take on the world.”
Affordable housing at the cost of the Agricultural Reserve, and a plan to rehome the homeless on Virginia Key
On July 28, the Palm Beach County Commission voted 5-1 to approve plans for an affordable housing complex in the Agricultural Reserve. The project includes 357-market rate apartments and 119 workforce housing units — which would be income restricted. According to the Palm Beach County website, The Agricultural Reserve...
What’s being built there? More than 560 apartments and townhomes planned for Plantation development
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In ...
Delray Beach breaks ground on new affordable housing
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Officials in Delray Beach broke ground on a 60-unit housing project on Friday designed for families in need. This also hopes to address Delray's shortage of affordable housing, especially for those who already live in the community. 'It’s just not sustainable': Demonstrators call for affordable...
Free backpacks, haircuts given to Martin County families
Martin County families made their way to New Monrovia Park in Stuart Saturday for the first Cuts with Cops event. The Martin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Academies of Cosmetology and Elevate Hope to give students free backpacks and haircuts before school starts. "It's no surprise to everybody,...
19 Palm Beach County restaurants got perfect health inspection scores
For the weeks of July 25 to 31, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Southwinds Golf Course Clubhouse, 19557 Lyons Road, Boca Raton. Baked and Loaded, 6000 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Jets Pizza of Boca Raton, 8903 Glades Road, Boca Raton. Wendy's, 9192 Glades Road,...
4 Best Cavapoo Breeders In Florida (FL)
Finding the most reputable and best Cavapoo breeders in Florida could be a hassle, despite the popularity of this breed. Whether it is fawn, cream, gold, chocolate, white, or chestnut, Cavapoos are fluffy, cute, and energetic little dogs that never shy away from showing their sweet nature to everyone around them.
Bad dentist, disgruntled employee, and a Costco caper: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best photos from the biggest stories of the past week in news. Woman caught shoplifting computer equipment and groceries from Costco. Investigators are looking for help identifying a woman who walked off with more than $3,000 worth of items from Costco without paying for them.
First round for beach smoking ban passes
Deerfield Beach – Saying the issue is an “extremely difficult” one, commissioners decided last week to move forward with an ordinance that would ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. But the regulations may yet be tweaked. Citing what he called might be “a backlash from...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
2-year-old drowns in swimming pool at Pompano Beach apartment complex
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a toddler tragedy at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old drowned in the swimming pool of the complex located along the 400 block of Southeast 15th Street, Saturday afternoon. BSO deputies and Broward...
Apartment fire extinguished by firefighters in West Palm Beach
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Sunday in West Palm Beach. The 4-story apartment building was evacuated and the fire was contained to a bedroom.
Woman found dead in Tamarac canal
A woman’s body was found floating in a Tamarac canal Sunday, and authorities are trying to determine what happened. A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said a call came in after 9 a.m. about a body in a canal near the 8100 block of Northwest 59th Place, which is in the Mainlands development. The Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled the body from the water. Homicide detectives are investigating, the ...
