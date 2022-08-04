Read on www.psychologytoday.com
Psychology Is the Key to Building a Winning Culture
Psychological tools like ego management, radical empathy, and avoiding diffusion of responsibility are the key to building a winning culture. Building an empathetic culture is the key to attracting and retaining top talent. Decisive action to field the best team and directly communicating around goals, plans, and results are antidotes...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
How To Tell if Someone Is Lying to You, According to Body Language Experts
If you suspect your partner is cheating or your boss is being less than 100 percent honest, but you just don't know for sure, it can cause tremendous stress and unhappiness. Studies have shown that humans are bad at spotting lies, despite valuing authenticity in everything from the brands we buy to the celebrities we follow on social media.
10 'Pink Flags' To Pay Attention To In Relationships
People often talk about “red flags” in the world of dating and relationships. These are signs that you and your partner are not compatible, or toxic behaviors and personality traits that you want to avoid. But there’s also such a thing as “pink flags.”. “Pink flags...
Does Childhood Trauma Make Us Attract Narcissists?
Children who grow up in narcissistic environments learn that chaos is “normal." With a history of childhood maltreatment, a person has limited healthy experiences to guide their relationships. A person's childhood conditioning can influence their choice of partner as an adult. Our childhood conditioning can influence our choice of...
Is There Any Point to Dress Codes at Work?
There is little to no scientific evidence that ties how we dress at work to performance. Yet “impression management” often guides our decisions about what to wear at work. If you are going to break the social norm, be prepared to demonstrate your impact at work. Recently, in...
Try to Accept Everything
Acceptance grounds you in what is true—where you have to start for any true effectiveness, happiness, or healing. Recognize what you are not accepting. It is important to appreciate the peace that comes from giving up the fight with the way it is. As general clusters that each include...
Maslow and Daoism: A New Vision for the Helping Professions
When Maslow jettisoned behaviorism, he sought a more meaningful psychological outlook. Gestalt cofounder Max Wertheimer and Gwan-Yuen Li introduced Maslow to Daoism in the early 1940s. For the rest of Maslow's life, he saw Daoism as vital for promoting human growth and well-being. If you’re interested in Eastern spirituality, you...
Strategies for Dealing with Highly Aggressive People
Individuals who are aggressive thrive on provoking and escalating conflict. They’re usually domineering and try to control the conversation. They’re distrustful, reactive, highly defensive, intense, dogmatic, and often, though not always, loud. They’re not open to alternative points of view, but are more invested in enhancing their power at your expense than listening to your point of view or even considering the facts. They feel right and blameless, and you’re the one who is wrong and to blame. Disagreements quickly stray from the issues at hand and turn into personal attacks.
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
The Strange Phenomenon of Addiction Release
In some rare cases, long-term addicts who are close to rock bottom become spontaneously free of their addiction. It's almost as if their identity dissolves away, and a new self emerges, one that doesn't carry the addiction. One of the founders of AA, Bill Wilson, underwent this type of transformation.
On Hearing Voices
Hearing voices with no one there is considered to be a sign of pathology, but this may not always be true. Voices may be precipitated by disruptions in ego function and have both beneficial and detrimental sequelae. They tend to be supportive rather than critical and may offer truths with...
How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life
People searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. Meaning-seeking is clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near absence of negative emotions. A new study published in...
The Stories We Tell Matter
To understand the world, we seek patterns in all we perceive and then use that data to develop the narratives that make up our worldview. Multisensory environments can produce transformative learning, empathy, and social change. Collaborative science and art installations represent a contemporary way to disseminate information and build mutually...
COVID Altered the Frame of Reference About Remote Work
Prior to the COVID pandemic, few employees had any experience with remote work. Because of the abrupt shift to remote work during the early days of the pandemic, many more employees gained experience with remote work. Many of these employees expect to have continued access to remote work as a...
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
Embracing Day-to-Day Positivity
A recent study indicated that few Americans report being very happy. The majority of us spend our lives working toward a future “happiness,” consequently neglecting our present experiences. By applying positive psychology into our daily practise, we can simultaneously encourage greater present and future happiness. I recently had...
The Positives of Negative Emotion
We live in a society obsessed with positive emotion, but all types of emotions help us function better under different circumstances. It would be dangerous to feel positive emotions in the face of a threat. Emotions such as fear and anger help protect us. Suppressing negative emotions in favor of...
Distinguishing Truth from Falsehoods in the Information Age
Almost every day someone tells me an unsubstantiated fact. We are living in an age where seemingly factual information comes to us with the touch of our fingertips; an age where memory relies on crutches that balance intelligence with presumption, information with speculation, reality with illusion, and logic with nonsense.
Depression Might Be Trying to Tell Us Something
Medical breakthroughs don’t always come from discovering new facts but also from seeing old facts in a new way. An emerging evolutionary paradigm sees depression as a designed response to a life problem, rather than a disorder. Seeing depression as a designed response has implications for treatment, and it’s...
