ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chess

Comments / 2

Related
psychologytoday.com

Try to Accept Everything

Acceptance grounds you in what is true—where you have to start for any true effectiveness, happiness, or healing. Recognize what you are not accepting. It is important to appreciate the peace that comes from giving up the fight with the way it is. As general clusters that each include...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Stories We Tell Matter

To understand the world, we seek patterns in all we perceive and then use that data to develop the narratives that make up our worldview. Multisensory environments can produce transformative learning, empathy, and social change. Collaborative science and art installations represent a contemporary way to disseminate information and build mutually...
VISUAL ART
psychologytoday.com

The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness

We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Believing in Yourself

Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
Crystal Jackson

5 Subtle Signs That He’s Not Interested in You

Modern dating comes with plenty of challenges. We’re challenged to choose whether we’ll date online or hazard the potential perils of dating in real life (namely: finding single people in your area we’d actually want to date). If we opt for the online option, we then have to choose which app is best or juggle a variety of them … all for the chance of finding that special someone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
Bella Smith

Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left

When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.
psychologytoday.com

5 Steps to Unpacking Your Emotional Baggage

Emotional baggage is a source of immense unhappiness and life dissatisfaction. Emotional baggage can be unpacked through deep exploration with a qualified mental-health professional. Emotional baggage can be seen as bad habits that have developed through repetition. Emotional baggage can be replaced with healthy emotional habits through awareness, repetition, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Does Childhood Trauma Make Us Attract Narcissists?

Children who grow up in narcissistic environments learn that chaos is “normal." With a history of childhood maltreatment, a person has limited healthy experiences to guide their relationships. A person's childhood conditioning can influence their choice of partner as an adult. Our childhood conditioning can influence our choice of...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Living With Ambivalence About People You Love

Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is There Any Point to Dress Codes at Work?

There is little to no scientific evidence that ties how we dress at work to performance. Yet “impression management” often guides our decisions about what to wear at work. If you are going to break the social norm, be prepared to demonstrate your impact at work. Recently, in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Crystal Jackson

9 Traits of a Dark Empath

The narcissist-empath connection is frequently trodden ground in popular articles and blogs. It is believed that selfish narcissists and sensitive empaths are deeply attracted to one another. Empaths seek to save the narcissists while narcissists seek to use the empath for their own ends. It’s a vicious cycle that often leaves empathic individuals heartbroken and depleted. Yet, there is a personality that combines the selfish traits of the narcissist with the emotional intelligence of the empath. This type of person is known as a Dark Empath.
psychologytoday.com

Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm

Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Accepting the Unexpected

Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
MENTAL HEALTH
Bella Smith

Timeless Unwritten Lessons

Today’s world is changing rapidly. But is it possible for technology to replace the wisdom of the past?Purchased via istockphoto. In the fast-moving world that we live in, there is increasing pressure to achieve. People want to succeed. But there is a lot more to success than what meets the eye. There is a lot of wisdom that people can benefit from. So, I have created a list of 23 timeless lessons that everyone needs to understand. These lessons are not new. They have been around for a long time. But they are still very important. I hope you find this list useful.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

The Narcissist's Insatiable Needs and Narcissistic Supply

This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase. Image: Vampire LeStatLoren Cutler. Narcissists hunger to have their needs met. If you’re in a close relationship with a narcissist, they expect you to supply them. The term “narcissistic supply” is based on the psychoanalytic theory that concerns essential needs of babies and toddlers to maintain their mental and emotional equilibrium. Loss of necessary supplies in childhood can lead to depression and later attempts to get them through addiction and other means.
psychologytoday.com

What Motivates the Female Psychopath's Laughter?

We all look forward to a good laugh. Health experts say, “simply laughing can give your immune system a boost.”1 The National Cancer Institute has even found that people who laugh on a regular basis decrease stress hormones.2 But what is our reaction to laughter provoked by a female psychopath?
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy