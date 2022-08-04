Read on www.psychologytoday.com
Try to Accept Everything
Acceptance grounds you in what is true—where you have to start for any true effectiveness, happiness, or healing. Recognize what you are not accepting. It is important to appreciate the peace that comes from giving up the fight with the way it is. As general clusters that each include...
The Stories We Tell Matter
To understand the world, we seek patterns in all we perceive and then use that data to develop the narratives that make up our worldview. Multisensory environments can produce transformative learning, empathy, and social change. Collaborative science and art installations represent a contemporary way to disseminate information and build mutually...
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
Believing in Yourself
Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
MindBodyGreen
28 Examples Of Gaslighting + Phrases To Look Out For, From Relationship Experts
Gaslighting can happen in relationships, within families, and even in the workplace—but it can also be hard to spot in the moment. So, we asked experts what gaslighting really looks like so you can identify when it happens, see some concrete gaslighting examples and phrases, and know how to respond.
5 Signs You've Defeated the Narcissist Forever
Living with or dealing with a narcissist can be one of the most challenging things you will ever do. Narcissists are master manipulators and can make you feel like you are going crazy.
5 Subtle Signs That He’s Not Interested in You
Modern dating comes with plenty of challenges. We’re challenged to choose whether we’ll date online or hazard the potential perils of dating in real life (namely: finding single people in your area we’d actually want to date). If we opt for the online option, we then have to choose which app is best or juggle a variety of them … all for the chance of finding that special someone.
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
Sometimes, letting go is the only choice left
When someone stops loving you, you might not understand why. And that can make it tough to figure out what to do next. When you have no choice but to let go, it can be difficult to do so.Purchased via istockphoto.
5 Steps to Unpacking Your Emotional Baggage
Emotional baggage is a source of immense unhappiness and life dissatisfaction. Emotional baggage can be unpacked through deep exploration with a qualified mental-health professional. Emotional baggage can be seen as bad habits that have developed through repetition. Emotional baggage can be replaced with healthy emotional habits through awareness, repetition, and...
Does Childhood Trauma Make Us Attract Narcissists?
Children who grow up in narcissistic environments learn that chaos is “normal." With a history of childhood maltreatment, a person has limited healthy experiences to guide their relationships. A person's childhood conditioning can influence their choice of partner as an adult. Our childhood conditioning can influence our choice of...
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Living With Ambivalence About People You Love
Ambivalence is the simultaneous existence of opposite feelings. It is normal to feel ambivalent at times. Tolerating ambivalence is a crucial skill for maintaining intimate relationships, but people often feel guilty when they are ambivalent. Accepting yourself, other people, and life as having good and bad aspects is a defining...
Is There Any Point to Dress Codes at Work?
There is little to no scientific evidence that ties how we dress at work to performance. Yet “impression management” often guides our decisions about what to wear at work. If you are going to break the social norm, be prepared to demonstrate your impact at work. Recently, in...
9 Traits of a Dark Empath
The narcissist-empath connection is frequently trodden ground in popular articles and blogs. It is believed that selfish narcissists and sensitive empaths are deeply attracted to one another. Empaths seek to save the narcissists while narcissists seek to use the empath for their own ends. It’s a vicious cycle that often leaves empathic individuals heartbroken and depleted. Yet, there is a personality that combines the selfish traits of the narcissist with the emotional intelligence of the empath. This type of person is known as a Dark Empath.
Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm
Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
Accepting the Unexpected
Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
Timeless Unwritten Lessons
Today’s world is changing rapidly. But is it possible for technology to replace the wisdom of the past?Purchased via istockphoto. In the fast-moving world that we live in, there is increasing pressure to achieve. People want to succeed. But there is a lot more to success than what meets the eye. There is a lot of wisdom that people can benefit from. So, I have created a list of 23 timeless lessons that everyone needs to understand. These lessons are not new. They have been around for a long time. But they are still very important. I hope you find this list useful.
The Narcissist's Insatiable Needs and Narcissistic Supply
This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase. Image: Vampire LeStatLoren Cutler. Narcissists hunger to have their needs met. If you’re in a close relationship with a narcissist, they expect you to supply them. The term “narcissistic supply” is based on the psychoanalytic theory that concerns essential needs of babies and toddlers to maintain their mental and emotional equilibrium. Loss of necessary supplies in childhood can lead to depression and later attempts to get them through addiction and other means.
What Motivates the Female Psychopath's Laughter?
We all look forward to a good laugh. Health experts say, “simply laughing can give your immune system a boost.”1 The National Cancer Institute has even found that people who laugh on a regular basis decrease stress hormones.2 But what is our reaction to laughter provoked by a female psychopath?
